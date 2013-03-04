PoolLiveAid takes the guess work out of pool

Ceiling mounted camera system works out geometry and physics of each shot

Ever played pool? Been beaten by someone who seems to have an almost computer like ability to work out physics and geometry? Then students at the University of the Algarve have developed the technology for you.



It is currently in a development stage, but as the video below shows, PoolLiveAid has the ability to take the mathematics out of playing pool. Designed more as a training tool than something for use in pool halls, it works out where the balls will go based on the current angle of the cue.



PoolLiveAid can even work out multiple balls, leading to the possibly of you sinking multiple balls with one shot.



The tool was developed by University of the Algarve students Luis Sousa, Ricardo Alves, and J.M.F. Rodrigues, it was demonstrated at a conference.



Via: Gizmodo