Polestar Synergy Design Concept hints at electric super car, becomes Hot Wheels Legend in the process

No, your eyes are not deceiving you. This isn’t a render from an upcoming instalment of the Gran Turismo franchise, it’s actually a full scale model (or concept car, to you and me) of Polestar’s Synergy Design concept – an electric car with serious curves..

A brief sent out to various designers across the globe at the end of last year centred around “the experience of performance, providing an advanced technical story that enables this in a sustainable way”. Despite the slight ambiguity, the entries flooded in.

The Polestar Synergy is actually a winning combination of three designs, two exterior offerings from Devashish Deshmukh and Swapnil Desai - both Parisian pensmiths, while the interior design was offered up by China-based Yingxiang Li. He created a cabin with a performance-orientated seating position that offers a new experience focused on “floating comfort and control”.

Drink it in. The awesome concept sits at just 1.07 metres tall and 4.56 metres long, boasting all of the proportions of a highly futuristic electric supercar, while simultaneously riffing on Polestar’s in-house design language.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Polestar) (Image credit: Polestar) (Image credit: Polestar) (Image credit: Polestar) (Image credit: Polestar) (Image credit: Polestar)

Inside, there is a single seat and cockpit that revolves entirely around the driver, with a paper-thin digital head-up display and malleable digital screens festooning the doors cards and centre of the yoke-style steering wheel.

Although merely a design concept for now, the proportions and packaging are surprisingly on-point, with enough room in that svelte body to house powerful electric motors and the latest battery technology.

Maximillian Missoni, Polestar’s Head of Design, said: “It’s not often student designers receive such exposure at the start of their career, something the Polestar Design Community on Instagram does so well, amplified this year by the 1:1 scale model and its planned tour of Polestar locations around the world.”

The decision to produce a full-scale model was clearly made to tantalise fans of fast cars, but it was also designed to announce Polestar’s partnership with Mattel’s Hot Wheels brand, with the EV maker’s vehicles being immortalised as Hot Wheels and Matchbox collectibles in the future.

As a result, the scale model will make its way to the US and begin its tour as a feature model at the Hot Wheels Legends Tour in El Segundo, California this October.

It will join a whole host of other “real life”, full-sized Hot Wheels cars that have captured Mattel’s attention to the point they have been immortalised in tiny toy car form.