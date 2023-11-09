Polestar 5 could be the fastest-charging EV yet

Polestar and StoreDot have today showcased new extreme fast charging technology that could make the EV charge in a fraction of the time of current models. This also promises that it won’t degrade the battery.

One of the biggest frustrations for electric car owners is having to sit for up to an hour at fast chargers to refuel their vehicles. So, the idea of adding 100 miles of charge in just five minutes, should come as welcome news. StoreDot’s extreme fast charging technology (XFC) is dubbed 100-in-5 and could mean 10-80% of an EV battery in 10 minutes with a 350kW charger.

The technology could transform the fast-charging network, providing speeds that aren’t far behind petrol pumps. That would reduce the need to queue for chargers and reduce those long-distance journey times.

(Image credit: Polestar)

The Polestar 5 prototype is the first model to feature the XFC technology on board. Announced at Polestar’s even in LA, Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, says: “StoreDot is making huge strides forward in the development of their extreme fast charging technology and we are a proud investor and partner in its evolution. StoreDot’s pioneering extreme fast charging batteries, combined with our upcoming top-of-the-line electric powertrain, can revolutionise the ownership experience for EV owners with the ability to recharge in minutes.”

The battery for the Polestar 5 has been specially developed for this fast charging, with dedicated cooling plates above and below the batter, which form part of the structure of the car. The cell make up of the battery is also different, to better cope with the fast charging.

Of course, most EV drivers benefit from having an EV home charger for most of their charging needs. If you are able to have one of these installed in your home, you can easily charge overnight and will only need the fast charging for longer journeys.