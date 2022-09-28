Polestar 3 performance and new image revealed ahead of October launch

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Polestar has revealed a new image of its upcoming car, simply called the 3, ahead of an official unveiling on 12 October.

An all-electric car with a range expected to be between 200 and 300 miles, the Polestar 3 is described by the Swedish company as a “powerful, design-led electric performance SUV that appeals to the senses with a distinct shape and excellent driving dynamics.”

The latter refers to the car’s adaptive dual-chamber air suspension and active dampers, both fitted as standard to all versions of the Polestar 3. The system allows the driver to switch between comfort and firm suspension settings – instead of reaching for the car jack and spanners, as was needed for the manually adjusted suspension of the Polestar 2. The 3 is said to adjust its dampers to suit road conditions once every two milliseconds, or 500 times per second.

Further sporting intention comes from the car’s rear-biassed dual motor powertrain, which features electric torque vectoring via a dual clutch system on the rear motor. This means different amounts of torque can be delivered to each rear wheel in a bid to improve mid-corner traction and stability.

Today Polestar also revealed how an optional Performance Pack will give the 3 a power output of 380 kW, which is approximately 510 bhp, and 910 Nm of torque, or 670 lbs-ft. Ticking the Performance Pack box also gives the car Polestar’s signature ‘Swedish gold’ valve caps and seat belts, plus a laser-etched interior light strip.

The new image shows a car that has the height of an SUV, but with a rear end that tapers away to a sportier profile. Polestar SEO Thomas Ingenlath said how the company has focused on proportions, stance and aerodynamics, addressing what he describes as the fundamentals of the SUV archetype.

Ingenlath also said how the instantly adjustable suspension transforms the 3 “from a comfortable cruiser to a sharp, agile performance car in less than the blink of an eye…It also benefits from a low centre of gravity and wide track for ultimate stability, and an exciting feeling behind the wheel.”

The Polestar 3 will be fully revealed at a launch event in Copenhagen on 12 October. The event starts at 19:00 CEST (18:00 BST) and will be streamed online.