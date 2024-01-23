Philips' new soundbars are designed to be heard, not necessarily seen

Philips brand steward TP Vision has announced three new soundbar systems that are designed to improve your TV's audio performance without impacting the visual experience.

That's because the Philips TAB6309, TAB5309 and TAB5109 bars are superslim and can therefore be situated in a stand or wall mounted, without sitting in your line of sight.

The flagship model – the Philips TAB6309 – is a 2.1 system as it comes with a wireless subwoofer. It is capable of an impressive 320W total power output and the soundbar itself measures just 37mm in height.

That means you're unlikely to get upfiring speakers built into the bar, of course, but it is still capable of a virtual 3D audio effect, with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X support.

It connects to a TV using HDMI eARC, while there are also optical and auxiliary audio ports. USB is on board too, plus Philips own EasyLink system for control over your Philips TV using the same remote.

Wireless connectivity is available through Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio. Different modes can be altered through the dedicated Philips Home Entertainment App for iOS and Android – this includes multiple EQ settings and dialogue enhancement.

The Philips TAB5309 also comes with a separate wireless subwoofer and 2.1-channels.

It is capable of a total power output of 240W and supports Dolby Digital Plus and DTS Virtual:X for a virtual surround effect.

HDMI eARC is again on board, as are optical and aux-in audio connections, with a USB available too. Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio are supported for wireless playback from a compatible device.

Finally, there is the even more compact, budget Philips TAB5109 that comes without a sub, but measures just 766mm wide so is suited to a smaller room or bedroom.

It features a total power output of 120W across its stereo channels, and you can expect HDMI eARC, optical, auxiliary and USB connectivity too. Bluetooth 5.3 is once again included.

We don't yet have availability nor pricing details for Philips' new soundbar solutions. We'll update you when we find out more.