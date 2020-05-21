Philips Hue deal: 20% off Philips Hue Outdoor and indoor lights at John Lewis

Summer is here, and Philips Hue Outdoor lighting is among the best you can get. Right on cue, John Lewis has some early deals on – yes! – Philips Hue Outdoor smart lights, plus some of the indoor ranges too. Loads of the lighting options have a clean 20% off right now.

• Browse the full range of Philips lighting at 20% off at John Lewis

There's a huge range of light types on offer here, from stake lights for illuminating plants or surfaces, to floodlights, to wall lights and lanterns, to spotlights and filament bulbs for indoors.

Many of the lights are 'White and Colour' sets, meaning you play with 16 million colour variations on each one, for the perfect ambience. Others are in the White Ambiance range, so you can can go from warm white to cool daylight.

Here are our picks of the Philips Hue Outdoor lights at 20% off (Not that you'll need a Philips Hue Bridge to control these lights):

Philips Hue Tuar LED Outdoor Wall Light, Silver | Was £65 | Now £52

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Lily LED Outdoor Stake Lights, Set of 3 | Was £275 | Now £220

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Discover LED Outdoor Floodlight, Black | Was £149.99 | Now £119.99

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Econic LED Outdoor Wall Lantern, Black | Was £129.99 | Now £103.99

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Attract LED Outdoor Wall Light, Black | Was £139.99 | Now £111.99

And our picks of the indoor Philips Hue lighting deals (none of these requires a Philips Hue Bridge, but all gain extra functions if you have one):

Philips Hue White Ambiance Wireless Lighting Classic Filament Bulb, A60 E27 | Was £17.99 | Now £14.39

Philips Hue White Ambiance Wireless Lighting Globe Filament Bulb, G93 E27 | Was £24.99 | Now £19.99

Philips Hue White Ambiance Bulb and Dimmer Switch Kit | Was £45 | Now £36

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Fugato LED Triple Spotlight with Bluetooth, White | Was £209.99 | Now £167.99

About Philips Hue Outdoor lighting

• 16 million colours can be combined using the Philips Hue app for White and Colour bulbs.

• Outdoor lights and sensor are weatherproof. "This Philips Hue outdoor lamp is specially designed for use in outdoor environments and has undergone rigorous tests to ensure its performance," you'll be glad to hear.

• The app lets you turn lights on and off, and they can also be set to activate (and turn off) based on whether you are home or not, using geolocation via your mobile. Timers and schedules can also be programmed.

• Sensor (available separately) turns on one or multiple lights when movement is detected, but only when it's dark, thanks to a 'dusk to dawn' sensor.

