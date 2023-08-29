Oppo Find N3 Flip and its revolutionary front camera to launch in "global markets" soon

Oppo has officially unveiled its next flip phone ahead of a global launch event.

First launched in China, we now have some images and details of the Oppo Find N3 Flip and, unlike recent rivals, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, it's not about a super-sized front screen.

Instead, Oppo has focused on the camera for this latest foldable phone iteration.

It sports a circular triple-lens camera unit on the outside, which includes some Hasselblad tech wizardry and an additional telephoto lens.

That means you get a 50-megapixel main camera, 48-megapixel ultrawide, and 32-megapixel telephoto with two-times optical zoom. This, claims Oppo, makes it the most advance camera to appear on a flip device to date.

Oppo Find N3 Flip

(Image credit: Oppo)

In addition, the handset has a 6.8-inch display on the inside, with the outer display staying at the same 3.26-inches as the Oppo Find N2 Flip. Instead, the upgrades are about what it can do, not how much more real estate you get.

The screen can now run several full apps, while you get a full, OnePlus-like alert slider added that allows you to quickly toggle notification settings.

The phone is powered by a MediTek Dimensity 9200 chip and 12GB of RAM. The Chinese editions are available with either 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The battery is the same as the previous model (which was only launched globally earlier this year), but we suspect that power efficiency will be improved to enable a charge to last longer. It supports 44W fast charging.

Pricing details for the global edition are not yet known – we haven't heard an actual launch date yet, neither – but, in China, the handset has released from 6,799 yuan (around £740). We expect, therefore, that with import duties and UK tax, it'll be around the same price as the existing Find N2 Flip if it does come to the region.

That puts it at £849 – cheaper than most rivals.

We'll keep you informed on a possible UK release (there's no guarantee as yet that it'll make it to these shores), including the full global launch date when we have it.

Hopefully, it'll live up to its promise and potential.

