OnePlus Buds 3 specs officially confirmed ahead of launch next week

If you're in the market for a pair of wireless earbuds, it's fair to say there are a lot of options for you. It doesn't matter whether you're on a tight budget or have all the cash in the world to play with, there are multiple options worthy of your cash.

Still, that doesn't stop new brands from trying to get in on the action. Hot on the heels of successful products like the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro, the brand have announced the imminent arrival of the OnePlus Buds 3.

Those are set to launch next week on the 23rd of January at a launch event alongside a duo of new Android phones. Now, the brand have shared some details about the new earbuds – and they sound positively tantalising.

For starters, dual dynamic drivers with a coaxial design should make for a really neat sound quality. A 10.4mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter combine to offer full frequency reproduction from 15Hz through to 40kHz. That's far beyond the range of human hearing, and should increase the super- and sub-sonic detail in your audio.

That's paired up with Active Noise Cancellation, too. 49dB of ANC is on offer here, allowing you to silence the background noise wherever you may be.

They should be even easier to use, too. The buds feature an upgraded touch slider. which should make it easier than ever to adjust the volume without taking your phone out of your pocket.

Oh, and don't panic about all of that making them unbearably heavy. The buds weigh just 4.8g each, which is absolutely fantastic, and should make them very comfortable in use.

We've also found out the colour options for the range. These will come in two finishes – Splendid Blue and Metallic Grey. Both sound like interesting options, though maybe a little on the safe side. We'll have to wait and see what is on offer.

One thing which is still missing is the price. That hasn't been mentioned yet – though I suppose that's still one thing to look forward to the event for!