One airline will give you an Apple Vision Pro for free

If you live in the US then you've been able to try, and even buy, Apple's new Vision Pro headset. Those of us elsewhere in the world however are still yet to get our hands on the $3500 'spatial computer'. But now, there is a rather unexpected way to give it a go - book a holiday to the Maldives (well, if someone has to).

That's because luxury airline Beond is offering the Apple Vision Pro to select passengers on flights to the country. It will be used in the provision of in-flight entertainment to watch movies and play games on, as well as "showcase stunning resort destinations and activities in the Maldives" to get you even more excited for your trip. That's better than a bag of over-priced sweets from the airport. But surely, if the Maldives experience is immersive enough, you might not even need to visit.

The experience will start in July this year, on flights flying from Zurich, Munich and Riyadh with routes from Milan, Dubai and Bangkok coming in "mid-2024". Flights from mainland Europe take around 9 hours, so that should be plenty of time to get to grips with the headset.

Having said that, I'm not sure there are any VR headsets that I'd feel comfortable wearing on my face for anything like 9 hours, especially with the Vision Pro reportedly being pretty heavy on your face. Plus they won't be fitted specifically for your face, with Apple doing this personally at stores.

VR headsets are notorious for motion sickness, and I think if there was any turbulence that could exacerbate things (if you get my meaning). Beond is also offering seats that can lie completely flat, which might at least be a way to alleviate any nausea. On the flip side, as a nervous flyer myself, maybe the increased immersion in films and games will distract me enough to calm my anxiety.

I don't think we'll see the likes of Ryanair offering similar experiences anytime soon but this announcement does raise interesting questions about other business use for the headset. Perhaps we could soon see headsets at the entrance to grocery stores that customers can wear while shopping to see the latest deals and pay in real time.