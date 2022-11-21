Nuraphone's awesome headphones fall to low price in Black Friday sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sometimes different is better. That's Nuraphone's mantra, as its Nuraphones headphones marry the idea of an in-ear and over-ear design into one, to deliver tailored sound that's unlike anything else on the market. And from now until end of 28 November, the Nuraphone website is cutting its prices for the Black Friday sales.

View the Nuraphone deal at Nurasound.com (opens in new tab)

The deals apply to all the company's products, which you can browse on the official website (link above), but it's the original Nuraphones with their 25% off offer that's caught my attention the most of the lot. That'll make for their lowest-ever price, although do also keep an eye on Amazon (opens in new tab) where pricing often matches.

(opens in new tab) Nuraphone sale: 25% off at Nurasound.com (opens in new tab)

Want unique, tailored sound that's specifically for you? That's what the Nuraphone headphones are all about: pairing in-ear and over-ear into one, using science to read your ears and hearing range, the sonic results are mighty impressive. And now there's 25% off!

If you've been thinking of buying the best headphones for some time, there are plenty of options out there. But while decent offers on the Sony WH-1000XM5 are certainly tempting for their active noise-cancellation prowess, it's the Nuraphones' distinctive sound profile that's hard to ignore.

When Nuraphone launched it was the first product to read your ear canal and understand your hearing range, then tailor a sound profile for you to make your music sound the best for you. Sounds like pseudoscience, but it really does work and the results are impressive. So if that sounds like a temptation for you then I'd recommend giving Nuraphones a try – especially at this price.