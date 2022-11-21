Nuraphone's awesome headphones fall to low price in Black Friday sale

There's 25% off Nuraphones for Black Friday sales, through 28 November

Nuraphone deal
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
Sometimes different is better. That's Nuraphone's mantra, as its Nuraphones headphones marry the idea of an in-ear and over-ear design into one, to deliver tailored sound that's unlike anything else on the market. And from now until end of 28 November, the Nuraphone website is cutting its prices for the Black Friday sales

The deals apply to all the company's products, which you can browse on the official website (link above), but it's the original Nuraphones with their 25% off offer that's caught my attention the most of the lot. That'll make for their lowest-ever price, although do also keep an eye on Amazon (opens in new tab) where pricing often matches. 

Nuraphone sale: 25% off at Nurasound.com (opens in new tab)
Want unique, tailored sound that's specifically for you? That's what the Nuraphone headphones are all about: pairing in-ear and over-ear into one, using science to read your ears and hearing range, the sonic results are mighty impressive. And now there's 25% off!

If you've been thinking of buying the best headphones for some time, there are plenty of options out there. But while decent offers on the Sony WH-1000XM5 are certainly tempting for their active noise-cancellation prowess, it's the Nuraphones' distinctive sound profile that's hard to ignore. 

When Nuraphone launched it was the first product to read your ear canal and understand your hearing range, then tailor a sound profile for you to make your music sound the best for you. Sounds like pseudoscience, but it really does work and the results are impressive. So if that sounds like a temptation for you then I'd recommend giving Nuraphones a try – especially at this price. 

Tech Editor

Mike has been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and is T3's Tech Editor. As a phones expert he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a full decade, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

