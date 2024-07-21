New Netflix horror series coming from the twisted minds behind Stranger Things

Quick Summary The creators of Stranger Things will return to the horror genre for another new Netflix series. Something Very Bad is Going to Happen will be produced by The Duffer Brothers, with Haley Z Boston creating the new show.

The Duffer Brothers are set to produce a new horror TV series for Netflix, now that Stranger Things is coming to an end.

The production company owned by Matt and Ross Duffer, Upside Down Pictures, will make Something Very Bad is Going to Happen for the streaming service.

Created by Haley Z Boston, who will also act as showrunner, the show will focus on a bride and groom as they prepare for their wedding – which is set to end in tragedy. The Duffers told Netflix's own Tudum blog that they were "knocked out" by Boston's script.

"She is a major new talent with a singular voice," they said. "Her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just... very Haley.

"We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can’t wait to share her vision with the rest of the world."

Boston previously wrote for Gullermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities and Brand New Cherry Flavour. She directed the short film, Beach Logs Kill, too.

There's no word yet on when Something Very Bad is Going to Happen will debut, but it would be a surprise if it appears anytime before 2026.

The Duffer Brothers are still very much embroiled in the filming of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things at present, which is yet to wrap.

They have also announced that Upside Down Pictures will be making a live-action adaptation of the Japanese Manga Death Note. Also adapted as a Japanese anime series, it focuses on a high school student, Light Yagami, who finds the "Death Note" – a notebook with powers to end the life of anyone as long as the writer knows their true name and face.

The production company is also making The Boroughs for Netflix – a sci-fi series that shares some familar themes to Stranger Things. It's set in a small rural town which an unlikely group of heroes have to save from a supernatural threat.

Certainly, it's a busy time for them and Netflix alike.

Now let's just get Stranger Things finished and we can go from there.