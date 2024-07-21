New Netflix horror series coming from the twisted minds behind Stranger Things

The Duffer Brothers sign up for some more streaming shocks

The Duffer Brothers – Matt and Ross
(Image credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair / Getty Images)
Rik Henderson
By
published
Quick Summary

The creators of Stranger Things will return to the horror genre for another new Netflix series.

Something Very Bad is Going to Happen will be produced by The Duffer Brothers, with Haley Z Boston creating the new show.

The Duffer Brothers are set to produce a new horror TV series for Netflix, now that Stranger Things is coming to an end.

The production company owned by Matt and Ross Duffer, Upside Down Pictures, will make Something Very Bad is Going to Happen for the streaming service.

Created by Haley Z Boston, who will also act as showrunner, the show will focus on a bride and groom as they prepare for their wedding – which is set to end in tragedy. The Duffers told Netflix's own Tudum blog that they were "knocked out" by Boston's script.

"She is a major new talent with a singular voice," they said. "Her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just... very Haley.

"We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can’t wait to share her vision with the rest of the world."

Boston previously wrote for Gullermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities and Brand New Cherry Flavour. She directed the short film, Beach Logs Kill, too.

There's no word yet on when Something Very Bad is Going to Happen will debut, but it would be a surprise if it appears anytime before 2026.

Behind The Scenes | Stranger Things 5 | On Set of The Final Season | Netflix - YouTube Behind The Scenes | Stranger Things 5 | On Set of The Final Season | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

The Duffer Brothers are still very much embroiled in the filming of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things at present, which is yet to wrap.

They have also announced that Upside Down Pictures will be making a live-action adaptation of the Japanese Manga Death Note. Also adapted as a Japanese anime series, it focuses on a high school student, Light Yagami, who finds the "Death Note" – a notebook with powers to end the life of anyone as long as the writer knows their true name and face.

The production company is also making The Boroughs for Netflix – a sci-fi series that shares some familar themes to Stranger Things. It's set in a small rural town which an unlikely group of heroes have to save from a supernatural threat.

Certainly, it's a busy time for them and Netflix alike.

Now let's just get Stranger Things finished and we can go from there.

Topics
Netflix
CATEGORIES
Streaming
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸