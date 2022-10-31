New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini delayed until 2023

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Trying to work out which is the best MacBook for you can be tough. Apple's laptop range features a wealth of options, from the MacBook Air up to the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch.

In June, at WWDC 2022, we saw the Air and the MacBook Pro 13-inch upgraded to feature the M2 chipset. Since then, many have speculated that the bigger 14-inch and 16-inch models would also be revamped, to take on the M2 architecture for their respective Pro and Max chips.

Many had expected the update to come along with the new iPad Pro, 10th-generation iPad and Apple TV 4K. However, a slew of reports over the weekend suggest that Apple won't release new MacBook models until early 2023.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in the companies' earnings call that the product line was "set", hinting that there wouldn't be any further changes. This was also suggested by Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter. Gurman said, "I’m told that Apple is aiming to introduce the upgraded models in the first quarter of 2023."

He also suggested that the launches would be tied to the software releases scheduled for that time, with MacOS Ventura 13.3 and iOS 16.3 penned for February/March 2023.

MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch, M2: what's new?

News of an extended wait for release may cause the rumour mill to spin, but it's unlikely that there will be any major departures for the new MacBook range. The most noteworthy upgrade is likely to be the processor, with Apple's M2 chipset range pegged for Pro and Max variants in these models.

In the M1 line-up, the Pro and Max chips presented a significant step forward from what was an already powerful processor. Now, with the M2 providing another update to the core architecture, M2 Pro and M2 Max should provide a further boost, and cement the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch as some of the best laptops for creators.