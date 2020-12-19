New LG C1 OLED TV lined up for Jan 11th announcement

It's almost time for the official reveal of the follow up to 2020's best OLED TVs for most people. So far, LG's successor to the CX range, which is likely to be known as the C1, has only been spotted in a Korean certification system – but we've now got a date for LG's CES announcement next year. The tech giant's official reveal of its latest screens will take place on January 11th so we don't have long to wait for all the details.

As we reported earlier in the week, the LG C1 OLED has won an award before it's even been officially announced thanks to CES handing over its 'Best of Innovation' Award to the company for its OLED TVs. Which screens specifically have won, we don't know yet, but the successors to the LG CX and LG GX ranges seem the most likely candidates.



The C1 name was submitted for certification alongside a 65-inch G1 listing so we can fully expect these to be announced as the follow ups to the CX range and GX range respectively. But what can we expect from these new screens other than a new name?

Well the rumour mill hasn't shifted into overdrive quite as strongly as it has in previous years and there's no obvious fancy new tech to instantly expect, but there are two key areas of improvement needed in OLED TVs: brightness and price.

While Samsung's £114,000 flex with its new 110-inch MicroLED screen is definitely out of reach of the vast majority of us, even long-established OLED tech is pricier than LED screens. And at the same time, there's still the niggle that LED can still beat OLED in terms of brightness. An increase in screen and HDR brightness would be a welcome upgrade to make the most of those OLED colours and contrast.

While there's no magic wand that LG can wave to instantly bring a huge change in brightness to OLED tech, that innovation award has us hoping that something surprising is in the pipeline.

It's also important to note that a second LG factory in China is now busying away with a new production method that apparently allows the easier mass production of both 48-inch and 77-inch screens.

This is great news for both ends of spectrum, as we might get some more affordable 77-inch panels that aren't prohibitively expensive, while the smaller size will hopefully create a lower entry-level price for OLED.

Thankfully that 11th of January reveal at CES isn't too far away. As ever, we'll have all the details as and when they arrive.