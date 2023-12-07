New iPads and Apple MacBook Air M3 model could arrive as soon as March

Apple is readying to launch new Macs and iPads in a matter of weeks, with some brand new models including a new M3 MacBook Air, a larger iPad Air and an updated iPad Pro too. Apple is expected to refresh both the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air, introduce a new 12.9-inch iPad Air and bring OLED to the largest iPad Pro too.

We've heard these rumours several times already, but there wasn't a timescale. Now, according to the usually reliable Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, there is. You can expect to see many of these new devices as soon as March 2024.

What to expect from Apple's March launches

First on the agenda is the MacBook Air, which is currently powered by Apple's M2 processor. In news that probably won't surprise anybody, Apple intends to put an M3 in there instead, as it's already done with the MacBook Pro. Both the 13-inch MacBook Air and the 15-inch MacBook Air will be upgraded with a planned launch "around" March.

Next up there's the iPad Air, which to my mind is the best iPad for the vast majority of people. It's getting a new 12.9-inch version alongside the existing 10.9-inch one, and Apple will price it considerably lower than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which is Apple's most expensive iPad by some margin. I love the larger display of the biggest iPad – it's genuinely useful for work, for reading and for entertainment too – but I don't love how much it costs, so a big Air with the same size of screen but a smaller price tag is a welcome addition to the range.

Last but not least, there's the long-awaited OLED iPad Pro. That's going to be a Pro exclusive for the foreseeable future, because right now OLEDs cost a lot more to manufacture. OLEDs deliver much deeper black levels and better contrast, and that makes them ideal for the creatives who'll happily pay pro prices for pro iPads.

To match the new iPads there will reportedly be a new Apple Pencil and new Magic Keyboards too.

The new iPads are currently scheduled for a late March launch along with iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4, and Apple is reportedly planning an event to show them all off. We'll keep you posted as more details emerge.