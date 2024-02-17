Netflix's next big show is about a chicken nugget

There have been some truly bizarre shows and movies throughout history but, and I never thought I'd say this, I think Netflix has officially won.

The streaming service should probably stop commissioning ideas on an empty stomach as after Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget it is about to release a whole series about the childhood staple. Personally, I can't wait for the extension of the Nugget cinematic universe to include an Aquaman style Fish Fingers spin-off, but for now, let me tell you about Chicken Nugget which arrives on Netflix on March 15th.

A Korean comedy unlike anything you've ever seen before, we follow Seon-man, a father who desperately struggles to save his daughter after she is turned into (you guessed it) a chicken nugget. I can't do the trailer justice so just watch it below, you won't be doing anything more important today.

I don't know what else there really is to say other than I will be watching immediately. I'm a sucker for an absurdist comedy and I can't think of much sillier than this. The teaser even features a human with a nugget for a head! You've heard of The Fly but this take on body horror is very much The Fry (so sorry).

In all seriousness, this kind of silliness is one of the reasons I love Netflix. Before streaming TV there would have been no way that the Western world would have ever seen a show like this and to have it released globally shows just how far we have come. As for the show itself, don't dismiss it just yet, think about another Korean series, Squid Game.

The idea of people playing playground games with life-or-death stakes is way out there, but that series became Netflix's biggest-ever hit and has inspired its own reality show. Do I think Chicken Nugget will achieve a similar status? Probably not, but we'll never know unless we dip (last one) our toes in and try.