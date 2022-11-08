Netflix Basic with Ads is missing a host of top titles

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix has been arguably the best streaming service around for the last few years. Now, the company has introduced a new cut-price tier. Netflix Basic with Ads costs just £4.99 / $6.99 / AU$6.99 a month and will intersperse around 4-5 minutes of advertisements every hour.

Since it launched last week, the service has faced a few issues – mostly with device compatibility. Now, it seems that users looking for the best Netflix movies or the best Netflix series may face additional issues.

Due to licensing restrictions, certain titles are unavailable to the Basic with Ads tier. Netflix suggested that this would be around 5-10% of the total output on the platform. Now, we have a clearer picture of which titles are included. The list is different in the UK and the United States, with the UK seeming to fair a little better than our transatlantic counterparts.

What is missing from Netflix Basic with Ads in the UK?

UK users of Netflix Basic with Ads will miss out on a handful of popular shows and movies. Included are hit sitcoms New Girl and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, while movies like Paddington and The Imitation Game will be locked off too.

The list of TV shows and movies missing from Netflix Basic with Ads (UK) includes:

Arrested Development

House of Cards

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

New Girl

Oblivion

Paddington

Robin Hood

Scary Movie

Sing 2

Snatch

Suits

The Good Place

The Imitation Game

The US Office

*titles in italics are movies; without are TV shows

What is missing from Netflix Basic with Ads in the US?

US-viewers of Netflix's entry-level tier are much worse off. Where the UK only loses a smattering of content, the US seems to lose it in swathes. It includes some of the hit James Bond movies, such as Skyfall and Casino Royale, as well as TV shows like Peaky Blinders, New Girl and Arrested Development.

The list of TV shows and movies missing from Netflix Basic with Ads (US) includes:

28 Days

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Monster Calls

Arrested Development

Blue Jasmine

Casino Royale

Contraband

Darkest House

Friday Night Lights

Good Girls

House of Cards

Knight Rider

Legend

Made of Honor

Man on a Ledge

Marlon

Morbius

New Girl

Oblivion

Peaky Blinders

Phantom Thread

Quantum of Solace

Queen of the South

Rambo

Road House

Robin Hood

Sing 2

Skyfall

Steve Jobs

The Bad Guys

The Butler

The Good Place

The Hateful Eight

The Imitation Game

The Last Kingdom

The Magicians

The Mist

The Sinner

Tully

Uncoupled

Vice

Wanted

*titles in italics are movies; without are TV shows

That's a lot of missing content. Netflix says that they are working licensing for these shows, to bring them to the tier, though there is no time limit given for that. Safe to say, though, that if you fancy seeing any of those titles, it might be worth upgrading to a more premium tier.