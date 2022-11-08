Netflix Basic with Ads is missing a host of top titles

Netflix has been arguably the best streaming service around for the last few years. Now, the company has introduced a new cut-price tier. Netflix Basic with Ads costs just £4.99 / $6.99 / AU$6.99 a month and will intersperse around 4-5 minutes of advertisements every hour.
Since it launched last week, the service has faced a few issues – mostly with device compatibility. Now, it seems that users looking for the best Netflix movies or the best Netflix series may face additional issues.
Due to licensing restrictions, certain titles are unavailable to the Basic with Ads tier. Netflix suggested that this would be around 5-10% of the total output on the platform. Now, we have a clearer picture of which titles are included. The list is different in the UK and the United States, with the UK seeming to fair a little better than our transatlantic counterparts.
What is missing from Netflix Basic with Ads in the UK?
UK users of Netflix Basic with Ads will miss out on a handful of popular shows and movies. Included are hit sitcoms New Girl and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, while movies like Paddington and The Imitation Game will be locked off too.
The list of TV shows and movies missing from Netflix Basic with Ads (UK) includes:
- Arrested Development
- House of Cards
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
- New Girl
- Oblivion
- Paddington
- Robin Hood
- Scary Movie
- Sing 2
- Snatch
- Suits
- The Good Place
- The Imitation Game
- The US Office
*titles in italics are movies; without are TV shows
What is missing from Netflix Basic with Ads in the US?
US-viewers of Netflix's entry-level tier are much worse off. Where the UK only loses a smattering of content, the US seems to lose it in swathes. It includes some of the hit James Bond movies, such as Skyfall and Casino Royale, as well as TV shows like Peaky Blinders, New Girl and Arrested Development.
The list of TV shows and movies missing from Netflix Basic with Ads (US) includes:
- 28 Days
- A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
- A Monster Calls
- Arrested Development
- Blue Jasmine
- Casino Royale
- Contraband
- Darkest House
- Friday Night Lights
- Good Girls
- House of Cards
- Knight Rider
- Legend
- Made of Honor
- Man on a Ledge
- Marlon
- Morbius
- New Girl
- Oblivion
- Peaky Blinders
- Phantom Thread
- Quantum of Solace
- Queen of the South
- Rambo
- Road House
- Robin Hood
- Sing 2
- Skyfall
- Steve Jobs
- The Bad Guys
- The Butler
- The Good Place
- The Hateful Eight
- The Imitation Game
- The Last Kingdom
- The Magicians
- The Mist
- The Sinner
- Tully
- Uncoupled
- Vice
- Wanted
*titles in italics are movies; without are TV shows
That's a lot of missing content. Netflix says that they are working licensing for these shows, to bring them to the tier, though there is no time limit given for that. Safe to say, though, that if you fancy seeing any of those titles, it might be worth upgrading to a more premium tier.