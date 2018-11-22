Best Black Friday Miele deals: get one of Miele's best vacuum cleaners for nearly half price

Miele might not be the brand T3 covers the most, but it is among the ones we'd be happiest to fill our homes with. Apple and Dyson just don't make enough products. That's why the Germanic white goods and small appliances maestro consistently tops our various homewares buyers guides.

With the Black Friday deals here, there should be plenty of opportunities to get your own place Miele-d up, starting with a 45% (or £104.98) price drop on the Miele Complete C3 Boost Vacuum Cleaner. This is one of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy, and worth considering, especially if you're not a fan of the Dyson cordless vacuums. Although if you are, we have all the best current Dyson deals ready for perusal.

Miele Complete C3 Boost Vacuum Cleaner | £129 | Was £233.98 | Save £104.98 With A+ energy efficiency and a boost function for 'stubborn areas', this is a classic Miele machine. Those with allergies will like the multistage filtration, and those who don't like unplugging and replugging their corded vac too frequently will enjoy the 12m long, easily adjusted power cord. 900W of power, coupled with Miele's undoubted technical know-how, make for unrivalled cleaning power. The graphite grey colour is pretty chic, too.View Deal

Miele's own website has various deals and offers, although due to the vagaries of how home wares are sold, you can always find certain of its products cheaper through third parties. NB: also on the Miele site is quite possibly our favourite offer of all time: a free pair of HFC70 FlexiClip runners with every H2566 BP Pyrolytic oven!