Some of the best cheap 4K TVs I’ve seen: willkommen Germany’s Metz with Roku inside

Metz TV may not be a name you're familiar with. However, this German brand, showing at IFA in Berlin, has been around for 80 years and is known worldwide for its Skyworth brand. It's now coming to the UK with the Met Blue line. Designed in Germany – although built in Poland, not that there is anything wrong with that – and powered by the Roku smart TV platform, these are exceptional value televisions. I had a bit of a hands-on with them and there is really nothing obvious to dislike, especially at the low, low prices Metz is asking for them.

When we write about the best TVs, in general we're writing about very aspirational, flagship TVs. Ones with all the OLED, QLED, Mini LED, 4K and 8K HDR trimmings. It's easy to forget that these are not the TVs that most people actually buy, and that's only going to become more true as money gets tighter. The Metz Blue range starts at just £159 for a 720p, 32-inch TV. That's not bad, but what really impresses is that the models from 43 inches and upwards are 4K, and tops out with a beautiful 65-incher that's only £449. That is a lot of inches for your money, making these potentially among the very best TVs under £500.

The image and design quality of the range belies its low cost (Image credit: Metz)

The secret weapon of this new Metz range of 'Direct LED' televisions is the Roku smart TV platform. It is quite surprising, in 2022, how most such platforms often lack key apps, are sluggish and frustrating to use and updated infrequently but Roku really shows them how it's done. It's incredibly simple to use, intelligently laid out and very fast – even when using the built-in tuner rather than streaming, an area where many modern TVs struggle. It's also easy to search, and can find multiple ways to view popular movies and TV show, both free to stream (Netflix, for instance) and paid for (via Amazon, Apple TV et al).

In Germany, the multi-award-winning Metz is renowned for its design, and these TVs don't look cheap by any means. The stands are elegant, the bezels nice and thin and the built quality substantial. Obviously, we can't compare them directly with something like the new Philips OLED+ TVs, also on show at IFA, but in their price bracket these are excellent TVs. I can also pretty much guarantee these Metz and Roku co-productions are less frustrating to use when it comes to changing settings and looking for streaming options – unless Philips has radically enhanced and simplified its smart TV gubbins since the last time I used one of their sets.

Wall mounting via a VESA mount is also possible, natch (Image credit: Metz)

From what I could see, 4K image quality on the larger models was well up to scratch, with support for HDR10 and HLG, although not Dolby Vision. The sets use Low Blue Light LEDs, which are said to lessen viewing fatigue, too. Sound is probably a bit puny – there's no Atmos and output is limited to 2x10W – but we have our best soundbars guide to help you remedy that.

To make streaming even easier, at least from your iPhone, Apple's AirPlay is built in. Another useful mobile feature is 'Private Listening' which lets you easily sync a pair of headphones via your phone and Roku's mobile app.

“We’re really excited to be bringing these debut Direct LED TVs to the U.K.,” says Rob Peacock, METZ TV’s Commercial Director in the U.K. “We’re confident that their blend of excellent picture quality, stunning aesthetics, and ultra-keen pricing are going to strike a chord amongst cash-strapped buyers."

If you're looking for an easy-to-use, fast-to-zap TV at a crazy low price, this Metz Blue range has got to be worth a look.

Metz Blue TV price and availability

METZ Blue TVs with Roku inside will be available from the end of October via Amazon and 'selected retail partners'. The pricing is indeed very keen.

HD models: MTD6000Z 32in: £159, MTD6000Z 40in: £199

4K models: MRD6000Z 43in: £229, MRD6000Z 50in: £279, MRD6000Z 55in: £329, MRD6000Z 65in: £449