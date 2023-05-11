Meet the incredible luxury 8K TV with the price tag of a Porsche

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best 8K TVs aren't cheap, I know. But if you thought our current favourite, the Samsung Q900B Neo, was a bit of a stretch, the latest in designer brand Bang & Olufsen's Beovision Harmony range is a little bit more expensive. Roughly forty-seven thousand pounds more expensive, in fact.

The new 97-inch version of the Bang & Olufsen Beovision Harmony falls firmly into "if you have to ask, you can't afford it" territory: it's £50,850, which is close to the price tag of a brand new Porsche Macan. But then, if you bought the Porsche it wouldn't have a 97-inch 8K OLED panel in it. And it wouldn't sound as good either.

What's so great about the 97-inch Beovision Harmony TV?

Bang & Olufsen is famed for its luxurious products and interesting design, and this TV is no exception: its new, motorised wood and aluminum speaker covers glide apart to reveal the largest LG-made OLED on the market, so you can expect some typically stellar picture quality. In addition to the Black Anthracite, Natural Aluminium and Gold Tone finishes, you can also take advantage of Bang & Olufsen's Atelier service to get your own customised bespoke design.

It's an incredible piece of engineering, and while I haven't had the chance to experience one of these TVs myself my colleagues at What Hi-Fi have; testing the 77-inch version they were wowed by the butterfly-style speaker movement, the picture quality and the impressively powerful audio output. But of course, it is an awful lot of money and the 97-inch model is awfully big – so if it or its price tag is a little too big for you then there are slightly more modest and more affordable options in the range: the 65-inch in Grey Melangé is £14,650 and the 77-inch in Oak Wood is £19,050.