Luxe skater brand Supreme has made a bed but can you guess the price?

The bed and mattress market has been revolutionised in recent years by the 'bed in a box' concept. These are cheap-ish mattresses made largely of memory foam, that is bought online, arrives in a box, and comes with a no-questions-asked 'love it or return it' guarantee that lasts for a year or more. Well, the Supreme x Hästens Maranga bed is not like that.

I'd never heard of Hästens before but apparently they are from Sweden and once made a $200,000 bed for Drake. Luxury skateboard hipster marketing brand Supreme, meanwhile, is very adept at making things more expensive by putting its red and white logo on them. So when these two brands get together you can be assured of two things: lots of red and white, and lots of zeros on the end of the price.

Hilariously, Hästens' website does not detail the price of the collab – you have to sign up for their newsletter and at some point in the future they may deign to tell you. I asked a spokesperson for the brand to tell me the price but they were unable to do so. You can't say I didn't try.

What they were able to reveal is that a standard Hästens Maranga costs upwards of £8,000/$10,000. So let's say for the sake of argument that the Supreme branding adds another 2-3,000 pounds or dollars to that.

Clearly we are talking about something a little more exclusive than an Emma mattress here. So what do you get for your money? Well, this King Size Continental Bed features the following:

27 layers of Hästens horsetail hair, Hästens cotton and wool, Hästens flax, Hästens pocket springs and traditional bonnell springs. All this is mounted on a Swedish pine wooden frame with 9cm Hästens oiled beech legs – the best type of beech legs, for my money.

Maranga means 'wake up' up in the Maori language. Shouldn't it be 'go to sleep'? This version of the bed is 'made in Sweden by Hästens Master craftsmen exclusively for Supreme,' with the collaboration 'focused on what both brands believe will excite and give progressive, open-minded, and wellbeing-interested customers an awesome experience.'

To put it another way, it's a very nice bed with Supreme branding on it. Whether you see this as the ultimate old money/new money collab or a bizarre cut and shut of two totally incompatible brands, there's little doubt that the bed itself is of very high quality. Hästens' beds are hand-made using a 'layer-upon-layer technique' devised by the brand, and finished with side stitching that takes two hours. You'll be glad to know that, 'Following our iconic fabric pattern to the letter each stitch is placed in precisely the right place.'

Hästens has been making very posh beds since 1852 and is now 'active in 45 countries' so I'm sure they know what they're doing. Supreme has successfully collaborated with everyone from Fender guitars to Louis Vuitton and the New York transport authority. So it obviously knows what it's doing as well. The bed looks busy as hell, if you want my opinion, but if you've spent upwards of 10 grand on a Supreme bed, I can imagine you'd want people to know about it at a glance.

Supreme x Hästens Maranga bed: price and availability

Each Supreme x Hästens bed is produced to your specifications, with delivery taking 'between 8-12 weeks'. You can customise elements such as height, whether the of bed has a split base or just one base and the firmness level of the mattress or mattresses.

• Price is on Application