LIVE: Best Black Friday TV deals – cheapest OLED, QLED, LED, mini-LED and more

If you're looking to upgrade your TV in the Black Friday sales this year then T3 is here to help. We're unearthing the best Black Friday deals on TVs available now, with every type and size of screen considered.

We're also experts in TV tech, with a whole host of authoritative buying guides listing all the best TVs you can buy today in 2022, as well as where to shop for them to get the lowest price.

As T3 has been covering the Black Friday sales for over half a decade now, we've learned exactly which retailers tend to offer the best range of products and discounts, as well as the budget range each tends to lean towards.

As such, here we've listed the retailers that we think are best to shop at during the Black Friday sales season to bag a great TV deal. Simply follow a link to go directly to each retailer's best offers today.

Amazon (opens in new tab) – a superb range of TV deals ranging from small budget 30-inch LED sets through to monster 75-inch QLEDs. T3's number one place to shop for TVs.

– a ranging from small budget 30-inch LED sets through to monster 75-inch QLEDs. T3's number one place to shop for TVs. Currys (opens in new tab) – a great place to shop for mid-range and budget 4K HDR TVs , with brands like Samsung, Sony and LG on offer.

– a great place to shop for , with brands like Samsung, Sony and LG on offer. John Lewis (opens in new tab) – this is T3's top destination to shop for premium 4K and 8K TVs , with OLED, QLED and mini-LED TVs available with great aftercare.

– this is T3's top destination to shop for , with OLED, QLED and mini-LED TVs available with great aftercare. AO (opens in new tab) – a retailer with a similar range to Amazon but focuses a bit more on the mid-range and budget TV sets in terms of discounts.

– a retailer with a similar range to Amazon but focuses a bit more on the in terms of discounts. Very (opens in new tab) – you should check out Very for discounts on Sony, Toshiba, LG, Samsung and Sony TVs, with FHD and 4K panels the most numerous.