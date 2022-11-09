LIVE: Best Black Friday TV deals – cheapest OLED, QLED, LED, mini-LED and more

If you're looking to upgrade your TV in the Black Friday sales this year then T3 is here to help. We're unearthing the best Black Friday deals on TVs available now, with every type and size of screen considered.
We're also experts in TV tech, with a whole host of authoritative buying guides listing all the best TVs you can buy today in 2022, as well as where to shop for them to get the lowest price.
As T3 has been covering the Black Friday sales for over half a decade now, we've learned exactly which retailers tend to offer the best range of products and discounts, as well as the budget range each tends to lean towards.
As such, here we've listed the retailers that we think are best to shop at during the Black Friday sales season to bag a great TV deal. Simply follow a link to go directly to each retailer's best offers today.
- Amazon (opens in new tab) – a superb range of TV deals ranging from small budget 30-inch LED sets through to monster 75-inch QLEDs. T3's number one place to shop for TVs.
- Currys (opens in new tab) – a great place to shop for mid-range and budget 4K HDR TVs, with brands like Samsung, Sony and LG on offer.
- John Lewis (opens in new tab) – this is T3's top destination to shop for premium 4K and 8K TVs, with OLED, QLED and mini-LED TVs available with great aftercare.
- AO (opens in new tab) – a retailer with a similar range to Amazon but focuses a bit more on the mid-range and budget TV sets in terms of discounts.
- Very (opens in new tab) – you should check out Very for discounts on Sony, Toshiba, LG, Samsung and Sony TVs, with FHD and 4K panels the most numerous.
- Sony BRAVIA XR55A80J 55-inch 4K HDR OLED TV:
£1,299, now £998 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This top-class Sony BRAVIA XR OLED is reduced by 23 per cent right now in the Black Friday sales, a fact that sees its price cut by £300.
You get all the good stuff with this large set, too, including a 55-inch panel size, Ultra HD 4K resolution, HDR support and OLED panel tech, which means you get fantastic contrast and highlights.
Gamers will love this set as well as it packs HDMI 2.1, VRR, ALLM and 120Hz refresh rates, meaning PS5 and Xbox Series X games are going to look the best they can be.
- Samsung QE50QN90 4K HDR Neo QLED TV:
£1,199, now £899 at Currys (opens in new tab)
A fat £300 price cut sees the latest 2022 model of the Samsung QE50QN90 4K HDR TV fall to £899 at Currys.
This screen runs Samsung's state-of-the-art Neo QLED tech, and it supports Quantum HDR 1500, too, meaning it delivers ludicrous fidelity and contrast.
Gamers will also be in heaven with this set as its supports up to 144Hz refresh rates, meaning PS5 and Xbox Series X games will be buttery smooth.
Four HDMI 2.1 ports also mean you get plenty of connectivity options and the TV's built-in speakers support Dolby Atmos, meaning you get 3D sound.
A top-tier premium TV set for now well under a grand.
- Hisense A6BG 55-inch 4K HDR TV: was
£429, now £329 at Currys (opens in new tab)
This is a really great, affordable Black Friday TV deal, with the large 55-inch sizing of the Hisense A6BG 55-inch 4K HDR TV reduced down to £329 at Currys.
For £329, which is a straight £100 saving, you get a large 55-inch Ultra HD 4K TV capable of HDR visuals, along with dedicated viewing modes for games, sports, and movies. This is also a Smart TV, too, so you can access all the best streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus directly on the TV.
We think 55-inches is the sweet spot size for many medium or large homes, but this set is also discounted at other sizes, too. The 43-inch variant, for example, is now just £249 (opens in new tab), while the gigantic 65-inch model can be bagged for £449 (opens in new tab).