Best Cyber Monday deals LIVE: Nike, Apple, Sony and more

Refresh

(Image credit: Best Buy) STAR DEAL: Save $450 on the LG 70" Class NanoCell 75 Series TV at Best Buy One of the best Cyber Monday deals currently at Best Buy has to be the LG NanoCell 75 Series TV. Originally priced at $1,199.99, it's now just $799.99, saving you a huge $450! This TV has an impressive 70 inch screen and 4K UHD, offering an immersive viewing experience. Televisions have been heavily discounted over the Black Friday weekend and this is the biggest US deal we've seen.