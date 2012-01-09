LG outs new 3D specs and Cinema Screen with 1mm bezel

Image 1 of 4 LG Cinema Screen Image 2 of 4 LG Cinema Screen Image 3 of 4 LG Cinema Screen Image 4 of 4 LG Cinema Screen

LG's latest TV offerings, unveiled at CES 2012, will see future models sport Cinema Screens with 1mm bezels and new designer 3D glasses

LG, a company renowned for its ultra slim and sexy television sets has announced a new range of 3D cinema displays at CES 2012 with the latest TV offerings to sport an unparalleled 1mm thin bezel.



Highlighting the viewing area by slimming down the space-stealing bezel, LG has put more emphasis on its expansive Cinema Screens with the HD and 3D capable displays to be paired with a new range of Cinema 3D specs for more stylish extra-dimensional viewing in the home.



Offering an improved aesthetic, something increasingly important for design lead focal points of the living room, the new LG Cinema Screens will offer a more comfortable and immersive viewing experience when rolled out across new models later this year.



“The 3D experience is still evolving and we at LG intend to push the limits of what 3D can deliver,” said Havis Kwon, President and CEO of LG Home Entertainment Company. “With our 2012 Cinema 3D Smart TVs, we have been able to take a significant step forward, thanks to a series of new and upgraded 3D features led by the Cinema Screen design.”



Unveiled at CES 2012, the LG Cinema Screens with minimalist bezels were shown off alongside a range of designer 3D glasses with eyewear design specialist Alain Mikli brought in to improve the appearance of formerly cumbersome extra-dimensional specs.



The new Mikli designed LG F360 3D glasses feature a half-rim frame design and are curved to cover a larger area to provide more immersive viewing. Set to land in the “first quarter of 2012” the F360 specs are to line up at just 16 grams in weight ensuring they are less obtrusive than past offerings.



“Compared to active shutter glasses, LG's 3D glasses are far more comfortable to wear and much more affordable, making it possible for large groups and entire families to watch 3D programs and movies together,” said Havis Kwon, President and CEO of the LG Home Entertainment Company.



Does LG's latest design push tick all your boxes or are you looking for a more performance over style offering when buying your tech? Let us know via the comments box below.

