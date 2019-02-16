LG G8 ThinQ will have OLED screen that’s also a speaker as it tries to lure Samsung S10 and iPhone owners

The LG G8 ThinQ has just been officially teased with a new detail about its OLED screen doubling as a speaker, an innovation that could threaten even the Samsung Galaxy S10 tech when it's revealed at MWC 2019 later this month.

LG has revealed some G8 ThinQ details early so as not to get lost in the sea of announcements expected at MWC 2019 later this month. Once again LG has used its flagship phone to launch an innovative new type of tech. Well, not that new actually as this has already appeared in TVs. That doesn't make it any less cool, of course. This tech uses the vibration of the screen glass to create sound, thereby ditching the need for a dedicated speaker unit.

LG says this new tech, dubbed Crystal Sound OLED (CSO), will mean premium quality audio in any environment the phone is placed in. There will be DTS:X 3D Surround Sound to emulate a 7.1-channel system and a Hi-Fi Quad DAC for high quality file extrapolation and streaming.

LG does mention that speaker mode uses the "bottom speaker" to offer bass and clarity. So perhaps that works in conjunction with that glass speaker.

It all sounds great but it's still on a small phone so we're taking that with a pinch of salt. But it does mean the screen can ditch the bezels with one less thing to take up room. The result, according to leaks, is an edge-to-edge screen with top notch.

Other leaked specs include a dual camera on the rear with laser 3D scanning capabilities above a fingerprint sensor, a 4K resolution screen and Dolby Vision support.

Expect to hear all the details about the LG G8 ThinQ revealed at MWC 2019 later this month.