New Lego Star Wars Diorama sets are slices of the films brought to your shelf

Build little 3D models of the Trench Run, Dagobah and the Trash Compactor moments from the movies

Lego Star Wars dioramas
(Image credit: Lego Group)
Matthew Bolton
By
published

Lego has just announced its newest Star Wars sets, and they're something a little different: dioramas of moments from the movies. Obvously, they're made from Lego and using Lego minifigs, but they're display pieces rather than playsets. They're just a lot smaller and more manageable than the likes of the big Ultimate Collectors Series sets… and a lot easier on the wallet, too.

There are three dioramas, all of which are available to pre-order today, and will be released on April 26th. You've got the Trench Run set for £54.99/$59.99 made from 665 pieces, the Dagobah set for £69.99/$79.99 made from 1,000 pieces, and the Trash Compactor set for £79.99/$89.99, made from 802 pieces.

They look like some of the best Lego Star Wars sets so far for people who want a fun build to show off, but don't want it to be massive – they're all smaller than 11 inches wide.

Trash Compactor

Image 1 of 3

Lego Star Wars dioramas

(Image credit: Lego Group)

Trash Compactor

Image 1 of 3

Lego Star Wars dioramas

(Image credit: Lego Group)

The sets are generally just as you see them: intricate and faithful moments from the films designed for fans to adore. 

The Trench Run set has an X-Wing swooping down, a laser turret, and Darth Vader's TIE with a couple of wingmen, complete with lasers. I love how Lego plays with the perspective a little here – the X-Wing is slightly larger in scale and closer to the front than most of the TIEs, giving it the feeling of swooping towards you.

The Dagobah set's best bit is the cleverly sunken X-Wing in the swamp, but Yoda's hut and the plants around it all look fantastic, too. You can pose Luke in multiple ways, depending on which particular moment of training you want him to be struggling with.

The Trash Compactor set has a couple of hidden touches in a way that the other's don't. Yes, you've got all four characters in there, plus the head of the grabby creature that's hunting them… but the walls close in too. And it's not just those six figures – C-3PO and R2-D2 are hiding right on the other side of the door…

These sets will all be available from the Lego Store, though the Trash Compactor is a Lego exclusive in the UK, and a Lego and Walmart exclusive in the US. They could be some of the best Lego sets of the year for a great gift, or a treat for yourself.

TOPICS
Toys
Matthew Bolton
Matthew Bolton

Matt is T3's master of all things audiovisual, running our TV, speakers and headphones coverage. He also handles smart home products and large appliances, as well as our toys and games articles. He's the only one on the team who can explain both what Dolby Vision IQ is and why the Lego you're building doesn't fit together the way the instructions say, so is truly invaluable.

Matt has worked for tech publications for over 10 years, in print and online, including running T3's print magazine and launching its most recent redesign. He's also contributed to a huge number of tech and gaming titles over the years. Say hello if you see him roaming the halls at CES, IFA or Toy Fair.

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.