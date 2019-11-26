Le Chameau Vierzonord wonder wellies are the ultimate wet weather warriors

For the best wellie boot out there you will need to pay a little bit more. But, should you make the investment in Le Chameau Vierzonord, you can expect nothing but the best. From water resistance and traction to comfort and style, the Vierzonord boots tick all those important boxes.

As such these rubber and neoprene armoured beauties are good for everything outdoor activities can throw at them. They were made for riding originally but have been so well received they're used for walking, hunting and anything else that might involve muck and mire.

These rain boots feature tall shafts, meaning you get entire lower leg and foot protection. The adjustable buckle allows you to customise the fit so they stay snug to avoid movement while also keeping out water and muck, and keeping heat in.

Inside the boot is a world of wellie comfort like no other. The antimicrobial insole is soft with a cushion that offers both support and flex. The 3mm layer is made from a fast drying neoprene material meaning it also works to keep your feet dry as well as warm.

The durability of these boots is a huge factor in their appeal. They will last you years of working outdoors, walking the dog, riding, wading, or whatever else you want to throw at them. As such you can effectively spread that cost over their lifetime, making the price tag seem a little less steep.

The outer bottom of the boot features a deep tread that eats up soft mud allowing you to keep going even in the muckiest of fields or woodlands. The grip is also impressive with plenty to keep you grounded even on wet rocks.

The style of these boots is iconic and has fast become fashionable. You can get yours in a selection of colours although that classic green is a tough one to beat.

Le Chameau Vierzonord boots are available in both men and women versions. All boots come with a two-year warranty as standard.

