Klarna Shopping Lens app uses AI to identify and shop for products

Shopping app Klarna is introducing a new range of features that make it easier to find the item you're looking for and buy it. It's bringing 13 new services to its app, including a feature called Shopping lens.

Ever wanted to know where somebody got that new speaker, coffee table or pair of shoes? With Shopping Lens you can simply snap a picture on your phone of the product and the AI technology will match it with the product, so you can get more info, read reviews and find a retailer to buy it from.

The in-app feature can visually identify over 10 million items at present, from clothing to home decor to electronics. Klarna has over 50 million store offers online, and so once it has found the item, you can do the rest. It will also offer alternative products if you want something similar.

As part of the new Klarna line-up, its Shoppable videos are also being made available in the UK, Germany and Sweden. This personalised feed – based on your search and shopping – lets you shop straight from the videos, so if you see something you like on there, you can click to buy it.

As well as just photographing products with the app, you can also scan the barcodes of over 10 million products in participating stores. Once scanned you can get more info on the product availability, along with alternative colours and versions available, and even price comparisons with other stores.

Select stores will even let you pay via the Klarna app by scanning a QR code, and earn up to 10% back in Klarna cash for use on future purchases. There are new sustainability filters available in the app to help inform you choices before buying, and a conscious shopping dashboard that provides resources on sustainable products for reference.