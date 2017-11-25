Get the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer for just £279!

If there's one thing you can guarantee getting a good deal on around Black Friday, it's a KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer.

As used on Great British Bake Off, this kitchen icon usually retails in the £300-£500 zone but you can pick up a '150' model of the stand mixer for £279 at both John Lewis and Currys.

The stand mixer with 4.8 litre bowl features the classic 10-speed, planetary action mixing, with 'enough power to effortlessly tackle almost any recipe or task, whether you're working with wet or dry ingredients, kneading bread dough or whipping cream.'

You get a standard beater, dough hook and wire whip for your 279 quid, and can buy any of 10 accessories to couple to KItchenAid's up-front 'power hub' – everything from meat grinders to spiralizers.

Also features: 'Ergonomic handle' and the essential splatter shield.

John Lewis has the classic red Artisan model 5KSM150PSBGC for £279 with a free 5-year guarantee chucked in.

Currys has the Artisan model 5KSM150PSBLT in Café Latte (ie: light brown) for the same price, with various finance deals available.

KitchenAid's Artisan stand mixer has been a staple of cookery shows and real-life kitchens for decades with good reason: it looks timeless, generally goes on reliably for many years without needing servicing or replacing, and gives your kitchen that hard-to-capture air of, "Yeah, sure, I know what I'm doing in this room. Cake, anyone?"