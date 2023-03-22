Kamado's new Konnected Joe is the BBQ I'll buy when I win the lottery

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're serious about getting the best BBQ, you'll know the difference between gas grills and charcoal ones, between kettle BBQs and more kitchen-y cookers. And most of all, you'll know the difference between a standard BBQ and a Kamado. For those in the know, the latest Kamado Joe could be its best grill yet.

A kamado is an egg-shaped BBQ based on a Japanese design, and while it's perfectly capable of doing all the typical BBQ stuff it also enables you to do even more. Its thick ceramic body retains heat brilliantly, offering very precise temperature control and long cooking times. If you like your BBQ low and slow, kamados are brilliant things.

The new Konnected Joe takes everything that's great about kamados and adds a dash of digital goodies to make your cooking even better.

What's Konnected about this kamado?

The new Konnected Kamado Joe is designed to address two of the downsides of standard kamado grills: lighting them and keeping them at the right temperature. It's designed to go as low as 200ºF (93ºC) and as high as 700ºF (371ºC) with app-controlled accuracy.

The new automatic ignition means an end to faffing around with lighters and gets your grill ready to go in 15 minutes, and the combination of digital controls, a built-in fan and a controllable top vent makes it even easier to get and maintain the perfect temperature for even the longest grills. And you can monitor what's going on with up to three meat probes simultaneously.

Also, it looks a bit like a Dalek.

That's the good news. The bad is that it's quite expensive – it's $1,699 – and it isn't on sale just yet. It'll launch in the US in June 2023, but it's likely to take a bit longer to reach the UK. Hopefully by the time it does I'll be able to afford one.