AOC’s latest monitor is one of the most compact 4K screens around

Are you in the market for a 4K display? If so, then you've got another option available to you in the form of a new space-saving monitor from AOC.

The AOC U2477PWQ is an 8-bit colour PLS panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160, and rather than most 4K monitors which can be pretty sizable beasts with a fair old footprint on your desk, this one is a more compact 23.6-inch display.

And of course that smaller screen means an even higher pixel density, for a sharper overall picture.

AOC notes that the PLS panel delivers accurate colour reproduction – so it's great for photo and video editing – and the monitor also has commendably wide viewing angles, to be precise 178 degrees through not just the horizontal but also the vertical.

Brightness is rated at 300cd/m2 and the dynamic contrast ratio is 50 million:1, with a reasonable response time of 4ms (grey-to-grey) that should ensure gaming is palatable on this display.

As for the ports, you get an HDMI 2.0 input (allowing 4K video playback at 60 fps) with MHL support, and a DisplayPort 1.2 plus DVI.

The monitor also benefits aesthetically from a textured finish and a transparent stand, with the hardware allowing for height adjustment (up to 130mm of play is available), and also pivot and tilting.

AOC has also incorporated 'Flicker FREE' technology to reduce screen flicker and make the monitor easier on the eyes for those who are spending long periods of time glued to the display.

What does all this set you back? The AOC U2477PWQ will carry a recommended price tag of £289 and it comes with a three-year warranty. AOC says the monitor will be unleashed later this month.

