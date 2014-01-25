iRig Mic HD handheld microphone unveiled for Apple devices

IK Multimedia has announced its iRig Mic HD handheld microphone that works with iOS devices and Macs to give you a recording studio on-the-go.

The iRig Mic HD is boasted to be the first high-quality digital handheld microphone for Apple devices.

The accessory builds upon the original iRig Mic by offering high definition audio quality and multi-platform compatibility for all generations of iOS devices and Macs.

Its high-quality electrets condenser capsule and precise gain control make the iRig Mic HD adaptable to a wide range of recording applications.

It's ideal for interviewers, broadcasters, presenters, singers and musicians who are looking to record high quality material outside the studio.

There's also a signal/level multi-colour LED indicator that helps you set an appropriate level for varying situations, from a deafening concert to a whispering vocal.

iRig Mic HD includes a lightning cable for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and a USB cable to connect to any Mac computer.

Free apps are included with the digital microphone so you can start recording, processing and editing right away.

These include a vocal-effect and multi-track app called VocaLive, a field recorder called iRig Recorder and multi-effect studio app for instrumentalists called AmpliTube.

The iOS apps can be downloaded for free via the App Store.

The iRig Mic HD will arrive in the second quarter of 2014 and will be priced at $99.99/€79.99.