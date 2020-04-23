iPhone SE review verdict: it's a near-perfect cheap iPhone

The first iPhone SE 2020 reviews are up from reviewers who've had early access to the handset, and Apple new lower-cost iPhone is a huge hit.

Praise is mainly focused around the balance of features and quality compared to the price – particularly when it comes to the speed of its processor (which matches Apple's high-end phones) and its camera.

TechRadar

"This is the phone to get if you just want a new iPhone, and one that will last you a few years, but don’t want to pay a lot for it," says TechRadar. But it goes further in its praise, adding: "it’s one of the best iPhones ever created"

Tom's Guide

"The new iPhone SE is an outstanding phone for under $400, delivering fast performance and very good cameras in a compact design. The only thing missing is Night Mode." Tom's Guide also digs deep into the camera with comparison images between the SE and its low-price Google Pixel 3a competition, including the one below.

The Verge

"How much are you giving up when you’re only paying $399? Less than you might guess." The Verge says that the iPhone SE reveals how much of what we expect from high-end phones are "niceties" rather than "necessities", adding that "no other phone that costs less than $500 can claim to be this good, nor last that long. The iPhone SE is not just a good deal. It’s also a really good smartphone.

Wired

"Sure, the iPhone SE is not as advanced as flagship phones. Its drawbacks are obvious right away: The display isn’t as brilliant, its camera isn’t as remarkable, the phone’s battery sputters by the end of the day. But it’s still a good iPhone, and for a lot of people that means it’s good enough." Wired notes that the big questions are how much you want to spend, and whether it's the iPhone ecosystem you want to use. And if so, "the iPhone SE might be a tiny slab of good news for you right now."

Engadget

"This cheap iPhone is as practical as it is powerful." Engadget has a lot of praise for the new iPhones features at this price. "It is the best budget smartphone out there. That's really saying something, considering how strong its competition has gotten."