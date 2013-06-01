Intel unveils new Haswell Core microprocessor technology

Intel has unveiled its latest Core microprocessor technology, the fourth-generation chips code-named Haswell

The new chips promise more horse power whilst consuming less power, featuring an impressive 50 percent better active battery life and 20 times better idle battery life.

Intel's code-named Haswell chips also promise twice as good quality graphics with a new line of integrated GPUs, as opposed to its predecessor, the Ivy Bridge chips.

The new CPUs will preserve battery life which should be appealing to mobile PC technology. Watching HD video on these fourth-gen chips would require little more than 5W, compared to the usual 8W.

Intel's three-tier system will be carried over with the release of i3, i5 and i7 processors.

According to the International Data Corporation, the PC market is expected to fall 7.8 percent in sales in 2013 due to multiple things, including the increasing demand for tablets. The chips could boost the sales in the depleting market.

Using the new Intel chips in developing new devices enables for new creations such as doubling as laptops with detachable keyboards.

"Intel promises that such creative approaches to design will proliferate throughout the year, thanks to the capabilities that Haswell brings," VentureBeat reports.

The new Core microprocessors combine the CPU and Platform Controller Hub into one chip for use with slimmer devices, such as Ultrabooks.

More information will be revealed on Tuesday at the Computex Trade Show in Taiwan.

