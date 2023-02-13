Images of new Sony headphones and Sony speakers just got leaked

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to the best speakers and the best headphones, Sony is a brand name that carries a significant amount of weight. Their Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones have topped our guide for great headphones since they launched, for example.

And now it looks like the entire Sony Audio range is going to get a decent redesign. Thanks to a series of leaked images from respected tech tipster, Kuba Wojciechowski (opens in new tab), we've seen a host of new products, which look set to join the range.

By far the most notable is a device dubbed the "Magic Bucket" – a speaker that seems to follow a somewhat unconventional form. The speaker, pictured above, features a central control panel with an elevated round section on either side – likely covering the speakers themselves.

Elsewhere, we see what looks to be an update to the affordable Sony WH-CH510 headphones, with a device called the WH-CH520 in two colours. It doesn't look like the most substantial redesign you'll ever see, though the headband appears to attach in a slightly different way to the CH510.

There's also an image of the Sony SRS-XV500. That naming convention, coupled with the familiar aesthetic, suggests were going to see a smaller version of the Sony SRS-XV900. Pushing the boundaries of what can be called a portable speaker, the XV900 boasts a substantial, all-in-one party solution, with top notch audio and lighting, plus the option to hook up an external microphone and even a guitar for some karaoke. Let's just hope this new one had lost a few pounds...

And last, but by no means least, we see a new speaker in the XB range, called the Sony SRS-XB100. This one comes in a range of bright colours, and looks remarkably similar to the Sony SRS-XB13. We don't have any extra details, though we can assume from the name that it could be a larger device with a similar feature set.

There's no rumours of a launch date for any of these devices, but I'm excited to see them come out. It looks like a solid range of updates – particularly for Sony's more budget-friendly offerings.