Images of new Sony headphones and Sony speakers just got leaked

When it comes to the best speakers and the best headphones, Sony is a brand name that carries a significant amount of weight. Their Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones have topped our guide for great headphones since they launched, for example.

And now it looks like the entire Sony Audio range is going to get a decent redesign. Thanks to a series of leaked images from respected tech tipster, Kuba Wojciechowski (opens in new tab), we've seen a host of new products, which look set to join the range.

By far the most notable is a device dubbed the "Magic Bucket" – a speaker that seems to follow a somewhat unconventional form. The speaker, pictured above, features a central control panel with an elevated round section on either side – likely covering the speakers themselves.

Elsewhere, we see what looks to be an update to the affordable Sony WH-CH510 headphones, with a device called the WH-CH520 in two colours. It doesn't look like the most substantial redesign you'll ever see, though the headband appears to attach in a slightly different way to the CH510.

There's also an image of the Sony SRS-XV500. That naming convention, coupled with the familiar aesthetic, suggests were going to see a smaller version of the Sony SRS-XV900. Pushing the boundaries of what can be called a portable speaker, the XV900 boasts a substantial, all-in-one party solution, with top notch audio and lighting, plus the option to hook up an external microphone and even a guitar for some karaoke. Let's just hope this new one had lost a few pounds...

And last, but by no means least, we see a new speaker in the XB range, called the Sony SRS-XB100. This one comes in a range of bright colours, and looks remarkably similar to the Sony SRS-XB13. We don't have any extra details, though we can assume from the name that it could be a larger device with a similar feature set.

There's no rumours of a launch date for any of these devices, but I'm excited to see them come out. It looks like a solid range of updates – particularly for Sony's more budget-friendly offerings. 

