I'd buy LG's 48-inch OLED TV before it sells out – and I've reviewed TVs for 10+ years

The LG C3 OLED 48in is at an all-time low of £799

LG C3 OLED deal
(Image credit: LG / Future)
Mike Lowe
By
published

I've been reviewing the best TVs for over a decade now, so I've seen lots of incredible sets and great technologies over the years. July is always a great time to buy a discounted set, too, as the summer months bring promotions and, of course, the best Amazon Prime Day deals

Check out the LG OLED C3 48in deal on Amazon | at Hughes

This year it's this 48-inch LG OLED set that's caught my attention, as it's down to a new price low. I love that it's an ideal size for many UK homes – not too giant, not too small, just right (said Goldilocks) – and not at an absurdly unreachable price point either. Despite being a 2023 model there are lots of reasons to buy this set – and I'd be quick if you're keen, as it's likely to sell out soon.

LG C3 OLED 48-inch: was £1,189now £799 at Amazon | or at Hughes

LG C3 OLED 48-inch: was £1,189, now £799 at Amazon | or at Hughes

Save 33%: The champion stand-mount LG OLED TV from last year, the C3 has largely sold out in its various other sizes – because it's just that good. While the newer OLED C4 is now available, that's going to cost you a lot more – and doesn't add a huge amount to justify the extra spend. So before it's sold out, this 48-inch buy is a great deal if you're after a premium yet sensibly-sized TV deal.

View Deal

LG's C-series models are pitched as being the 'one step down' in the brand's full TV range. But that actually brings benefits: the C3, for example, comes with a stand-mount, unlike the G3 model above it – which is wall-mount only out of the box, plus costs a whole heap of cash more. 

Besides, buying an OLED C3 doesn't mean you lose out massively on the features front. LG's expertise in OLED panels is plain to see here – I've long been impressed by the inky rich blacks and perfect contrasts of this technology. Sure, it's technically not as bright as the model above it, but even side-by-side many consumers would barely notice. 

Add a fantastic operating system, called webOS, that's super-easy to navigate and replete with the necessary catch-up apps, and a near edge-to-edge design which makes the LG OLED C3's low-bezel design look most elegant in any setting. You're buying into build quality just as much as picture quality here, in what's a perfectly balanced overall package. 

And, yes, the image up top of this page certainly isn't to scale – so don't go thinking your new purchase will be that huge! If Amazon doesn't appeal as your number one purchase solution, by the way, Hughes is also offering the C3 48in for the same price – and includes 12 months interest-free payment plans, so you can spread the cost at under £67 per month over a year.

CATEGORIES
Deals
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone too (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech and audio aficionado his beat at T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a tech stone unturned he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸