I'd buy LG's 48-inch OLED TV before it sells out – and I've reviewed TVs for 10+ years

I've been reviewing the best TVs for over a decade now, so I've seen lots of incredible sets and great technologies over the years. July is always a great time to buy a discounted set, too, as the summer months bring promotions and, of course, the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

This year it's this 48-inch LG OLED set that's caught my attention, as it's down to a new price low. I love that it's an ideal size for many UK homes – not too giant, not too small, just right (said Goldilocks) – and not at an absurdly unreachable price point either. Despite being a 2023 model there are lots of reasons to buy this set – and I'd be quick if you're keen, as it's likely to sell out soon.

LG C3 OLED 48-inch: was £1,189, now £799 at Amazon | or at Hughes Save 33%: The champion stand-mount LG OLED TV from last year, the C3 has largely sold out in its various other sizes – because it's just that good. While the newer OLED C4 is now available, that's going to cost you a lot more – and doesn't add a huge amount to justify the extra spend. So before it's sold out, this 48-inch buy is a great deal if you're after a premium yet sensibly-sized TV deal.

LG's C-series models are pitched as being the 'one step down' in the brand's full TV range. But that actually brings benefits: the C3, for example, comes with a stand-mount, unlike the G3 model above it – which is wall-mount only out of the box, plus costs a whole heap of cash more.

Besides, buying an OLED C3 doesn't mean you lose out massively on the features front. LG's expertise in OLED panels is plain to see here – I've long been impressed by the inky rich blacks and perfect contrasts of this technology. Sure, it's technically not as bright as the model above it, but even side-by-side many consumers would barely notice.

Add a fantastic operating system, called webOS, that's super-easy to navigate and replete with the necessary catch-up apps, and a near edge-to-edge design which makes the LG OLED C3's low-bezel design look most elegant in any setting. You're buying into build quality just as much as picture quality here, in what's a perfectly balanced overall package.

And, yes, the image up top of this page certainly isn't to scale – so don't go thinking your new purchase will be that huge! If Amazon doesn't appeal as your number one purchase solution, by the way, Hughes is also offering the C3 48in for the same price – and includes 12 months interest-free payment plans, so you can spread the cost at under £67 per month over a year.