I tried to get ChatGPT to select my Fantasy Football team, this is what I found out

As well as the Women's World Cup, millions of people will be fretting this weekend about a bunch of Premier League players who don't even play for the team they support, but why? Because of Fantasy Football. Having historically always been found lacking, I decided to seek some expert help. Unfortunately, Jurgen Klopp was busy so I instead went to Bing with ChatGPT.

At T3 this year, we have our own league, The T3 Trophy, and to be honest I can't take losing, but using the AI was a mixed bag.

Asking specifically for a cheap defender, Bing was full of praise for Luton's Amari Bell, a bold choice considering many expect them to finish bottom of the league. It also loved to suggest Brighton's Billy Gilmour, not a player I would expect to play every game this season, but also not one on many people's radar. These are players I would consider potential differentials, players no one else has, an important element of Fantasy Football.

Asking for a 15-man squad, there were some obvious suggestions (Erling Haaland is more ubiquitous than water at this point) but I was also presented with some more unusual picks and some significant errors too. Here are the suggestions in full.

ChatGPT FC

Goalkeepers:

Robert Sanchez (Brighton & Hove Albion) - £4.5m

Neto (Bournemouth) - £4.5m

Defenders:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - £8.0m

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) - £6.5m

Ben White (Arsenal) - £5.5m

Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) - £4.5m

Ben Johnson (West Ham United) - £4.0m

Midfielders:

Mo Salah (Liverpool) - £12.5m

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) - £8.5m

Diogo Jota (Liverpool) - £8.0m

Miguel Almirón (Newcastle) - £6.0m

Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) - £4.5m

Forwards:

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - £14.0m

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) - £8.0m

Darwin Núñez (Leeds United) - £6.0mEmpty list

Where to start with the mistakes? Some of the players values are wrong for one, Miguel Almiron is actually £6.5m, but more egreigous mistakes include naming the likes of Mohammed Salisu who now plays in France for Monaco, and his old team Southampton aren't even in the Premier League this season. Darwin Nunez meanwhile does play in the Premier League, but for Liverpool, not Leeds (who were also relegated last year).

If you do need a top tip, I reckon Aston Villa's latest signing Moussa Diaby might be worth a punt, but I guess I'm going to have to use my own initiative or copy someone else before the season starts this weekend.