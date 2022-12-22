I think the new 2023 Hyundai Kona looks seriously desirable

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hyundai has revealed images of its upcoming 2023 Kona SUV, which will be available in electric, hybrid and internal combustion forms when it arrives towards the middle of next year.

Borrowing some of its design from the company’s Seven concept, including the wrap-around front light bar, the new Kona is larger than its predecessor in every dimension, and has a longer wheelbase for more cabin space.

Sitting on a shared platform, the car will be offered in fully-electric, hybrid and internal combustion variants, along with a sporty version from Hyundai’s N Line division. The company says all versions of Kona will “share a universal architecture but each with unique styling.”

Markedly larger than the current model, the new 2023 Kona is intended to exude more road presence than before, while retaining the “urban-centric SUV” brief set out by Hyundai. At 4,355mm, the new Kona is 150mm longer than the previous generation, while being 25mm wider, and with a wheelbase that is 60mm longer.

This is all with an aim to increase interior space. And speaking of which, the cabin is fitted with a wrap-around dashboard with two, 12.3-inch displays, similar to those of the related Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

Hyundai says how, unlike some cars that begin life with a petrol or diesel engine, then are adapted to make a hybrid and electric drivetrain fit, the new Kona was designed initially as an EV, then adapted for the hybrid and ICE variants. Each have their own subtle styling tweaks, and Hyundai says how the fully-electric Kona has a pixilated front light bar connected its headlights, whereas the other models have a regular, unpixlated LED strip.

The EV model also gets unique, “pixel-inspired” 19-inch wheels, pixel graphic details on the intake grille and rear bumper, and optional black side mirrors. The ICE and plug-in hybrid models share a “bold and rugged” bumper and skid plate design, Hyundai says, along with black wheel arch cladding for a tough, outdoorsy look.

Lastly, the N Line model gets an optional black roof and mirrors, spoiler, a more agressive front and rear design, exclusive 19-inch wheels and a twin exhaust.

Hyundai hasn’t said much about the motors, engines and batteries of the next-generation Kona. But it’s likely that the electric version will use the same 64.8 kWh battery and motor as the current Kona and Kia Niro EV, with range expected to be around 280 miles, and a 10-80 percent charge time of about 45 minutes using a rapid DC charger.