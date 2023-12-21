I review haircare for a living and these are the Dyson Airwrap alternatives I'd recommend this Christmas

Christmas is now only around the corner, and we hope you're coming to the end of your shopping list. I'm practically done now - only the wrapping to go!

However, if you were designated to hunt down a Dyson Airwrap for a loved one this year, you may have found yourself biting your lip. Not only are they ridiculously expensive, but they're also quite hard to hunt down, especially if you're after a specific colour!

This gave me an idea. After a quick browse, there seems to be many Dyson Airwrap alternatives that are a great gifting option, and a lot of them are currently discounted! Yes, it's a well-known fact that the Dyson Airwrap is worth the (extortionate) £479.99. However, there are also many alternatives that do exactly the same thing but are hundreds of pounds cheaper. What's even better is that all of these are still available to buy and be delivered before Christmas - amazing, right?

I've rounded up 5 of the best. Why don't you have a look:

PARWIN PRO BEAUTY 4 in 1 MaxAIR Styler

The PARWIN PRO BEAUTY MaxAIR Styler is a multifunctional hair brush set that can perfectly meet your multiple styling needs. It can be used as a hairdryer, hair curler, hair dryer brush, round hair brush, blow dry hair brush, and straightening brush. Sounds familiar right?

Its intelligent heat control feature measures the heat of the airflow up to 100 times per second and ensures even temperature and air distribution for even drying, so you don't have to worry about extreme heat damage.

Like the Dyson Airwrap, a powerful stream of air flows out of the the MaxAIR Styler hair curler attachment and continuously forms an airflow around the curler, ensuring hair automatically sticks to the surface. It then creates voluminous, smooth, and natural curls without extreme heating.

Multiple functions are combined in one excellent, practical styling set, so you can achieve various beautiful hairstyles efficiently and save time. It's also £300 cheaper than the Dyson Airwrap - what more could you want?

PARWIN PRO BEAUTY 4 in 1 MaxAIR Styler: was £139.99 , now £105.99 at Amazon (save £34)

Save 10% with the PARWIN PRO BEAUTY 4 in 1 MaxAIR Styler. Available in grey, blue and baby pink! There's also currently a £20 voucher available, taking the PARWIN PRO BEAUTY 4 in 1 MaxAIR Styler down even further, to £105.99!

BaByliss Air Styler 1000

The BaByliss Air Style 1000 is a powerful 1000W hot air styler which includes 4 styling attachments to dry, smooth, shape and curl. The drying nozzle removes moisture pre-styling, the large 50mm volumising thermal brush adds fullness, body and shape, the conical curling attachment effortlessly creates soft curls and waves and the full size blow-dry paddle brush controls and smooths the hair for a sleek, shiny finish.

The smoothing ionic system releases frizz-controlling ions for a high-shine finish, whichever attachment you choose.

It comes with 1 x Hot Air Styler handle, 1 x 50mm volumising brush, 1 x Blow-dry brush, 1 x Conical curling attachment, 1 x Drying nozzle, 1 x Heat glove and an Instruction Booklet.

Unlike the Dyson Airwrap, the BaByliss Air Style 1000 doesn't auto-rotate. However, for nearly £430 cheaper, you can't really go wrong can you?

BaByliss Air Styler 1000: was £75.00 , now £45 at Argos (save £30)

This BaByliss Air Styler 1000 is nearly half price on Argos! Available in a grey/cooper duo colour!

Shark FlexStyle 4-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer

The Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer is the most expensive Airwrap alternative on this list, but it does use very similar technology to the Airwrap whilst still costing significantly less than it's price tag. However, some argue it's even better.

The handle is split into two parts that swivel and click satisfyingly into place so you can easily switch from a dryer to a styler – something the Dyson doesn’t do. It also comes with various attachments to smooth, straighten, curl, define, and volumise hair, including a Curl-Defining Diffuser (another thing the Airwrap doesn’t offer).

Read our full review to find out more!

Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer: was £269.99 , now £242.99 at Boots (save £27)

Cheaper than its Dyson Airwrap competitor, this 5-in-1 multi-styler will straighten, curl, define, volumise and smooth hair in one hit.

Revamp DR-2500-GB Progloss Volume & Style Hot Brush Styler

Give your hair an extra boost of volume whilst also drying your hair with the Revamp DR-2500-GB Progloss Volume & Style Hot Brush Styler. This time-saving styling tool will dry, detangle, and smooth your hair in just one pass.

Lightweight and easy to use, this styler features positive and negative ionic jets for volume at the roots and frizz-free lengths. It comes with two interchangeable brush heads: a large oval brush head for a voluminous salon blow dry look, and a medium oval brush head, ideal for short to mid-length hair. Like all Revamp Progloss tools, the ceramic barrels are infused with super smooth oils for a smooth, glossy finish. The Airwrap doesn't have that!

£419 cheaper as well? Yes please!

Revamp DR-2500-GB Progloss Volume & Style Hot Brush Styler: was £90.00 , now £60.00 at Argos (save £30)

Save 33% on the Revamp DR-2500-GB Progloss Volume & Style Hot Brush Styler. Its 2 interchangeable brush heads make it a perfect gift for anyone.

Revlon Pro Collection One Step Dryer & Volumiser

If you’re on a budget, this Revlon air styler is the most affordable in this list. However, it’s not a full Dyson Airwrap alternative, as it only comes with a non-removable barrel brush attachment rather than a curling tong and paddle brush too. It's also rather heavier at 850g!

However, its ionic technology gives you the power to create a salon finish with less frizz and shiny, healthy-looking hair. It also has three, rather than two, temperature settings. This means if you have fine or damaged hair, there is more range to finding a heat setting that suits your hair the best.

Revlon Pro Collection One Step Dryer & Volumiser: was £49.99 , now £39.99 at Boots (save £10)

The Revlon Pro Collection One Step Dryer & Volumiser is £10 off at Boots, so grab one whilst you can now! Argos also have the same tool available in pink or teal for only £35, so make sure you check those out too!

Still on the hunt for gifts? Check out our guide to last minute Christmas gifts 2023: wellness, skincare, grooming and more!