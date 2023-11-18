I review gaming laptops – these are the best ones to shop in the Black Friday sales

November is typically peak time for great gaming releases, but if you want to make the most of these titles you'll need to right hardware to handle it. That's where the best gaming laptops come in.

Not only will they give you peak performance on top titles, but they'll also make for powerhouse PCs to use in everyday life. They can be on the expensive side however so it's pretty lucky we're also in prime deal season. Black Friday is just around the corner, and there are plenty of deals out there, but if you're after a gaming laptop these are the three you should keep an eye out for this Black Friday.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58: was £1299 now £999 at Amazon Featuring a 12th generation Intel i7 processor and an RTX 4060 GPU, you shouldn't have any problems running the latest games at solid specs. The 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 display features a 144Hz refresh rate to help things look smooth and keep the FPS high. For under £1000, you'll struggle to find a better gaming laptop.

HP OMEN 16 wf0008na: was 2500 now £1999 at HP.com
If you want a less ostentatious laptop that harbours a very powerful gaming secret then the OMEN 16 could be the one for you. It doesn't look out of place at work, but this smart 16" effort is actually packing a 13th gen i7 processor processor RTX 4080 GPU and a 240Hz screen. 

MSI Raider GE78HX 17": was £3599 now £3299 at Currys
Having reviewed this laptop earlier this year I still think about it daily. It is quite simply the most extra laptop imaginable. With a 4090 GPU (the most powerful on the market) and an i9 processor, nothing is off-limits. The design is anything but subtle and that's exactly what I love about it. 

These are the best deals on my favourite machines that I can find right now but if you're still not considering, that's fine! We'll bring you the best deals that we can find this Black Friday. If you're instead not sure which type of laptop you're after have a look at the best Black Friday laptop deals so far.  

