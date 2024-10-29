Best UK Black Friday laptop deals: offers on MacBooks and more

We're coming into the busiest time of the year for tech savings - Black Friday month is upon us at last. With the day itself coming on 29 November, you've got a decent while until then. Still, deals will be appearing throughout the month leading up to the event, and we're going to gather the very best here for you.

Whether you're looking for an all-rounder, top-performing lightweight laptop, something for school or college, a stylish MacBook, or a great gaming setup we have options for all – and at various price points – which we've collated with best-of-best picks up top.

We've also got all the best Black Friday deals overall in our master list, so be sure to check that out to see what the best savings are, more widely.

UK Black Friday laptop deal highlights

This section is reserved for the very best-of-best Black Friday laptop deals, irrelevant of the brand, just our top picks out there. Beyond this section, we've broken down the best laptop deals on the most popular and top-rated models.

Apple MacBook Air M2 2022: was £999 now £899 at Amazon

A favourite of T3's Tech Editor, and fitted with the more powerful M2 chip, the 2022 edition of the MacBook Air is a lightweight laptop with heavyweight performance. Battery life is frankly superb, while it's always as silent as a mouse.

Acer Swift Edge 16": was £1299 now £799 at Currys

Boasting a superb 4K OLED screen but still weighing just 1.1KG, this is an excellent laptop at an incredible price. With 16GB of RAM and an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, everyday computing should be a breeze.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: was £1299 now £1099 at Amazon

Save on this top-rated gaming laptop. With an Intel Core i7 processor and RTX 4060 GPU, you'll have no problem running AAA games easily. With a 1TB SSD, good luck filling it with games.

ASUS CX1 15.6" Chromebook: was £329 now £199 at Currys

Value for money is the big selling point here, but with a 15.6" screen and lightweight (just 1.8kg) design, there's a lot to love about this Chromebook. It boasts a solid 11-hour battery life too.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 Pro: was £1349 now £899 at Amazon

Sleek and stylish this Samsung machine has a party trick, you can fold it almost 360 degrees to use as a touchscreen tablet. With an i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it should be more than enough for general use.

MSI Katana 15 Gaming laptop: was £1699 now £999 at Amazon

This price for a gaming laptop with an i9 CPU and 4070 GPU is just absurd. Looking as sharp as the sword it's named after, the MSI Katana 15 is a gamer's dream.

Best Acer Aspire 5 Black Friday deals

Acer makes all kinds of laptops, from budget options to mid-range marvels and top-of-the-pile flagship machines. If you're looking for a portable laptop for your everyday needs, then the Aspire 5 represents excellent value for money.

Best Acer Nitro 5 Black Friday gaming laptop deals

If you're looking to get into or step up your PC gaming efforts, then the Acer Nitro 5 is a great machine that brings performance without breaking the bank. Specs vary but having a dedicated GPU is a massive step up from integrated graphics and you'll be able to run AAA games (perhaps not quite at top specs) without a problem.

Best Apple MacBook Black Friday deals

MacBooks are highly desirable laptops and sales tend to be rare but Black Friday is perhaps the best opportunity to spot a MacBook sale. The Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022 edition) offers some of the best value on our list of the best MacBooks. With the more recent launch of the M3 series MacBooks, this is still a great time to grab an M2 MacBook Pro at a great price.

Best Acer Swift Edge Black Friday deals

If you want a beautiful 4K OLED screen in a lightweight package, may I introduce you to the Acer Swift Edge. This 16" beauty is a sight to behold and it's no slouch in the performance stakes either with 16GB of RAM and an AMD Ryzen 7 processor.

Best Dell XPS 13 Plus Black Friday deals

A 5-star top-performing Windows machine that we can't get out of our heads here at T3, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is a stunning bit of kit that should make mincemeat of most challenges you throw at it.

Best Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Black Friday deals

A 2-in-1 Chromebook, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 represents superb value for money, especially when it's on sale. At home as both a tablet and super portable Chromebook, it's not going to blow you away for power but for general use it's a brilliant choice.

Best Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Black Friday deals

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is the latest instalment in the incredibly popular range of tablet/laptop hybrids. A joy to use in either setup, the 13" PixelSense Flow display is a great home for the Windows 11 operating system you'll be used to on larger computers.

Best Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 Pro Black Friday deals

Some 2-in-1 machines use detachable screens, but that often makes them a bit chunky and unwieldy. The Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 Pro offers a different solution, it can be folded over nearly 360 degrees to turn into a touchscreen tablet. It's a sleek laptop that positions itself as an alternative to MacBooks.

Best Chromebook Black Friday deals

If you're looking for a portable and budget-friendly laptop, you might want to consider a Chromebook. These Chrome OS-powered machines aren't powerhouses but they're very good at booting up quickly, searching the internet and performing basic tasks like word processing and Google Sheets. Students in particular often choose to go for a Chromebook.