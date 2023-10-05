HyperX Vision S is a 4K webcam that gamers and content creators will love

When it comes to the best webcams there are lots of options to choose from already. Some are cheap and cheerful, others are much pricier and offer all the bells and whistles when it comes to features. 

The HyperX Vision S falls firmly into the latter camp: an Ultra-HD webcam aimed at content creators and gamers alike, it's a high-end product with a well-considered design that many makers will love. If your gaming laptop has no webcam then this is a clear option. 

Compatible with both Windows PC, Mac and Chrome OS, the HyperX Vision S is built from an aluminium enclosure, with an elongated body that even features a privacy cap – so you can assure no prying eyes will be able to see anything you don't wish. 

The HyperX Vision S uses an 8MP Sony Starvis sensor, which is important because those sensors are designed specifically to deal with infrared and low-light conditions bette than the company's usual Exmor R camera sensors. Often streaming from your studio or office won't be in the best of conditions if you don't use lighting, so this HyperX has got your back. 

The lens has a 90-degree field of view so it's nice and wide to keep you in the frame, and while there's no fancy face-following software, you'll always be in the frame thanks to a tilt-and-swivel ease of adjustment. Meanwhile the autofocus will pick up on you to keep everything crisp and in focus. 

So just how much will this gamer- and content creator-focused Ultra-HD webcam set you back? The HyperX Vision S will go on sale for $199 and you should be able to buy one from today (it was already live in the Canadian HyperX store, at CA$279.99 before this announcement was official). 

