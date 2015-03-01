HTC One M9 aims design squarely at the iPhone 6

The original HTC One wowed us with its design in 2013, the One M8 wooed us with its refined subtle curves last year, and now in 2015 it's the turn of the HTC One M9.

HTC took to the stage in Barcelona at the start of MWC 2015 to take the covers off its latest flagship masterpiece - the HTC One M9.

Building on the design success of its predecessors, the styling of the One M9 borrows cues from both the original One and the One M8, making for another highly attractive handset.

HTC has adjusted the colours of the sidewalls to give a slightly different look to the device - and it's one which reminds us of the iPhone 6.

In terms of specs there's more power in the form of a Snapdragon 810 processor and 3GB of RAM, and a new 20MP snapper (bye-bye Duo Camera) round the back.

Up front the One M9 still sports the same 5-inch full HD display, but the dual Boomsound speakers have been given an injection of Dolby Audio tech for richer, higher volume playback.

Say cheese

The front facing camera is actually the main rear lens from the One M8, which means the One M9 is being touted as a selfie friendly smartphone with its 4 ultrapixel snapper capable of lighting up your face in even the dingiest of clubs.

A microSD slot has been retained to compliment the 32GB of internal storage and two years of 100GB free Dropbox space, while Android 5.0 Lollipop has been wrapped in the firm's new Sense 7 interface.

There's good news in the battery department too with the One M9 seeing a power pack bump from 2600mAh in its predecessor to 2840mAh.

Available in three colour combinations, gold on silver, gun metal on grey and gold on gold, the HTC One M9 will be available in various markets around the world from March 31.