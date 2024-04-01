How to Watch 2024's biggest horror movie for free this month

QUICK SUMMARY Late Night With the Devil is the biggest horror movie of 2024 so far, and you can watch it for free when it starts streaming on April 19th.

Want to watch the biggest horror movie of 2024? Well, it's going to cost you... your soul. Wait... no that's not right.

In fact, you will be able to watch Late Night With the Devil for no cost (spiritual or monetary) with this clever trick that old Beezelbub himself would be proud of. Currently in cinemas, Late Night With the Devil is one of the freshest horror movies in years but in just a few weeks (April 19th to be exact) it will make its streaming debut. With 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, that should be enough to make you sit up and take notice.

So which platform is it on? Well, it's not actually coming to any of the traditional streaming services, but the horror movie specialist Shudder. This is great news for those who already have a subscription, but also for those who've never heard of the service before. Why? Because it offers a 7-day free trial, so simply start your trial when the movie comes out watch and then either subscribe if you like what you see or just cancel.

What is Late Night With the Devil about?

A bit like The King of Comedy and the BBC classic hoax Ghostwatch had a baby, Late Night With the Devil stars David Dastmalchian as 70s talk show host Jack Delroy.

Struggling for ratings, he hosts a Halloween special focusing on the occult. This includes a live attempt to commune with the Devil himself. The film is presented in a found footage style and looks straight out of the 70s. It's an ingenious premise and seems to have paid off with rave reviews.

Hilariously (or spookily) on the opening Sunday its box office performance in the US was listed at $666,666. Coincidence? Maybe.