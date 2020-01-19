How to live stream Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone fight at UFC 246 from anywhere on Earth

The last time we saw the Notorious Conor McGregor in a UFC fight, he was brawling with fans following a devastating loss. 15 months and plenty of extra curricular hijinks later and he's back in the Octagon tonight. And we have all the information you need on how to live stream McGregor vs Khabib at UFC 246 from absolutely anywhere and as securely as possible.

Probably above anybody else out there, Conor McGregor is the star man that has transcended mere MMA to become a worldwide celebrity. So when it's time for him to reenter the fray (as opposed to the 'affray') it's a major talking point. It's no great surprise that he will be taking home an estimated $5 million for this one fight, in addition to much more besides from sponsors.

Funnily enough, McGregor has returned to the place where Khabib Nurmagomedov served him that humbling defeat back in October 2018 – the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. But this time his welterweight opponent is perhaps slightly less intimidating. Sure, the Denver-born Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone has had more UFC fights than some others have had hot dinners, but two losses on the trot don't inspire confidence that he'll trouble McGregor too much. Then again, as every UFC fan knows, anything can happen in MMA...

Over near the West Coast of the US and with a 7pm local start time, it's going to be a late night or early morning if you want to watch the main event at UFC 246 – it's looking likely for a 3am start on Sunday. You'll need to supply the coffee, but T3 will tell you the best and safest way to live stream McGregor vs Cerrone regardless of where you are.

Live stream McGregor vs Cerrone from abroad

If you find yourself outside your home country this weekend but still want to grab your domestic UFC 246 live stream (more on which below), you'll find that access is blocked due to geo restrictions. The only way to get around this is by downloading and installing a VPN.

The software allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country so you appear to be in a completely different location. Plus, it's encrypted, making it a safer, anonymous way to use the internet – not that we'd ever recommend opting for a dodgy illegal stream you might turn up on Reddit.

We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best option currently available. For starters, it has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now thanks to its seamless connection speeds, strong security levels and sheer simplicity to use. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 3 months free and 49% off if you sign up to an annual plan. Check out ExpressVPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a server location (it's super easy) of a country that is showing the fight as listed below.

How to live stream the McGregor UFC fight in the UK

We have some bad news (although it probably doesn't come as a great surprise these days), this potentially epic McGregor vs Cerrone fight is a pay-per-view event in the UK. The place to order is at the BT Sport Box Office, that lets you add UFC 246 coverage to your BT, Sky or Virgin Media TV plans for an additional £19.95. No worries if you don't have any of those plans, as you can also order it as a standalone event on your laptop or mobile for the same price, with options to watch on iOS, Android, Chromecast or Airplay. And if you've signed up and paid to watch UFC 246 but will actually be out of the country when it's on, then downloading and installing a VPN. As we say, it helps get around geo-blocked content and also stay a lot safer online.

Where else has a McGregor fight live stream?

We're sure there are folk who will tell you about illegal streams, but we're interested in legal coverage. It's quite a wide and varied list of providers around the world, although they'll all make you pay for the privilege. That said, some territories are cheaper than others. Here are some examples of where to watch in other English-speaking countries:

Live stream UFC 246 in the US

ESPN+ has gone and got all the stateside coverage to major UFC events. If you don't already subscribe, then the best value is to grab a UFC Bundle, costing $84.98 that gets both access to this fight AND a whole year more of ESPN+ television.

If you already have a subscription or aren't bothered about an extended pass, then the single PPV price for UFC 246 is $64.99. You can tune in to watch all of the action including preliminary fights on Saturday, January 18 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Click here to sign up for ESPN+.

Live stream UFC 246 in Australia

Watching from Down Under? The appropriately named Main Event service is the place to head for a cut price slice of PPV at $54.95. What a lovely, violent way to spend your Sunday afternoon!

Live stream UFC 246 in New Zealand

Sky Arena (Sky TV NZ's PPV station) is showing UFC 246 for $39.95, with coverage of McGregor vs Cerrone due to kick off at around 6pm on Sunday.