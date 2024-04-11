My favourite superhero TV series is to get a surprising reboot

Quick Summary Heroes creator Tim Kring is reportedly pitching a reboot of his show to a number of streaming services. If taken up, it will be set years after the original and feature a new cast of superpowered humans.

We're so used to event TV these days, with the major streaming services constantly providing us with Hollywood style series on a regular basis, but there was a time when big budget shows were fewer and further between.

It meant that the likes of NBC's Heroes became massive overnight success stories, with many millions of global viewers hooked to each and every episode. Multi-award winning, it was essential viewing in the early 2000s, before the likes of Netflix and Prime Video hit the big time.

Well, now it's coming back once more, and this time it might end up on one of the big streaming services from the get-go.

The show's creator, Tim Kring, is reportedly pitching Heroes: Eclipsed to interested broadcasters and platforms. It's a second return to the franchise after the 2015 limited series, Heroes Reborn, but this time planned to be an on-running show.

Deadline claims that it will be set many years after the original four season show, with a new cast of people who discover they've developed superpowers.

There will be new and familiar villains too, with a new threat to the world emerging for this refreshed phase of heroes to defeat.

In all honesty, the original series did struggle to live up to its debut season as the years ticked by, so hopefully Kring can recapture that magic. He is said to have pitched it to the show's original home, NBC, but also "streamers".

What is Heroes and how can I watch it?

The original Heroes seasons 1 to 4 featured an amazing cast – even making big stars of a few of them. Zachary Quinto (Star Trek, American Horror Story) played the superpowered serial killer Sylar, while Hayden Panettiere (Scream, Nashville) was arguably the lead character considering she played cheerleader Claire Bennet – the first season's tagline was "Save the Cheerleader, Save the World".

Ali Larter (Final Destination) and Kristen Bell (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Frozen) also featured, and let's not forget Masi Oka, who is literally called Hiro in the show.

You can see them all for yourself as the entire four season run is available to watch for free on ITVX in the UK. It is on Peacock in the US.

Unfortunately, no UK service currently has Heroes Reborn available to stream as part of a subscription (or for free). However, you can purchase the limited series on the likes of Amazon. That can then be watched on a Smart TV or through any other device capable of accessing Prime Video.