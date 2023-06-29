Has Microsoft revealed next PS5 and Project Q pricing?

Sony's console rival spills the beans

Sony PlayStation Q
There's been a lot of talk about an update coming to the PS5, but Sony has remained tight-lipped so far. That hasn't stopped its long-time console rival Microsoft from predicting what to expect from PlayStation and even the price of new hardware.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that Microsoft is trying to buy Activision Blizzard. In its trial with the US Federal Trade Commission, Microsoft has been shockingly transparent with its vision of the future of the games industry.  In its case, Microsoft states, “PlayStation likewise sells a less expensive Digital Edition for $399.99, and is expected to release a PlayStation 5 Slim later this year at the same reduced price point.”

PS5 Slim

Let's unpack that statement. First of all, there has been no official confirmation of a PS5 Slim, although rumours are rife. The recent PlayStation Showcase had no mention of it whatsoever, so for it to arrive this year would be a real turn-up. There was no mention of if it would come with any performance upgrades or just a reduced bulk, but past PlayStations have received mid-generation power boosts. As for the price, it sounds pretty good, cheaper than a standard PS5 and if it has a disc drive, it would be excellent value and become the model to get.

As for Project Q, the handheld streaming device is officially coming and Microsoft expects it to be under $300. To be honest, I should hope so too. While it's undoubtedly appealing to be able to play PS5 games on a handheld, Project Q does have some limitations. It is essentially a streaming device, you will need to be within proximity of your PS5 to play games on it. If your concern is competing for the use of the family TV, $300 (around £250) is hard to justify when you could just buy one of the best gaming monitors. Plus, with the likes of the Steam Deck and ROG Ally acting as standalone handheld devices, Sony will need to offer something special. Fingers crossed it delivers.

