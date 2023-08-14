Grow your glutes with a pair of dumbbells and these two strength supersets

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you want to grow a stronger, bigger booty, as well as doing compound exercises, like squats and glute bridges, you also need to add in some exercises that solely target the glute muscles (called isolation exercises). You don’t have to spend ages doing this, a few times a week will be fine, and this speedy superset workout is perfect for squeezing into your busy week schedule. All you’re going to need is a pair of the best dumbbells.

Although the booty that women mostly like to target, it’s important for everyone to strengthen the glute muscles as their role is vital. For starters, they’re the biggest muscle in the body that helps to stabilise and control the hips. They help us balance and make every day movements, like picking things up and moving, easier. If your glutes are weak you’ll often find other areas of your body beginning to overcompensate for these muscles, particularly the lower back, which can increase the likelihood of injury.

This workout is a superset, so you'll be performing two exercises back-to-back, which means there will be even greater glute activation as you won't be tempted to take long breaks. You'll be doing 10 reps of each exercise and you're going to do each superset three times. You'll need a chair or something stable to lean/stand on for some of these exercises, so bare this in mind. Opt for medium weight dumbbells. If you only have light ones dumbbells though, you could always increase your reps to 12 or 15. Here's your workout:

Superset 1

Dumbbell hip thrust

Step up

Superset 2

Sumo squat

Reverse lunge

If you don't own a pair of dumbbells you could always consider getting one of the best adjustable dumbbells. Not only are (most of) these exercise performed using just one dumbbell, but an adjustable dumbbell allows you to adjust the weight to suit your ability for different exercises. Plus, it means you don't have to buy multiple dumbbells. Otherwise, any other weights, whether that's a weight plate or a pair of kettlebells will also work. For more speedy workouts, check out this full-body superset workout to target the entire body, or if it's an upper body workout you're after, take a look at this standing superset arm workout.