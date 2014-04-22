GoPro Hero4 processor announced: 4K recording at 30fps

GoPro's next all singing, all dancing action camera will be able to record 4K video at 30fps according to details on the camera's new processor.

Chipmaker Ambarella has announced that its new A9 processor will support 4K Ultra HD video recording.

The company has provided the tech backbone to all of GoPro's Hero devices, meaning it is almost a certainty that the Hero4 will feature its A9 processor.

GoPro's existing cams will feature the ability to record in 4K, but only at a less than silky-smooth 15fpsframe rate.

Ambarella's detailing of its new A9 system on a chip (SoC) has all but confirmed that the GoPro Hero4 will come with the ability to record 4K videoat 30fps. It'll also do 1080 full HD at 120fps, for bullet-time shots of you careening down a mountain.

While it's almost a certainty that GoPro will once again opt for Ambarella's technology, it could still change supplier or even switch off certain features of the chip.GoPro hasn't commented on the news yet.

The GoPro Hero4 is expected to be unveiled this summer. Still no word on price and UK shelf date, though.

Via: PhotographyBay