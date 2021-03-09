Google Pixel 5a release date leak points to a summer debut

After the release of the Google Pixel 5, the tech giant is reportedly lining up the Google Pixel 6, as well as a Google Pixel Fold to launch this year, but the next smartphone from the company has been tipped for a June debut and it's likely to be the Google Pixel 5a.

We first got wind of the Google Pixel 5a last month in renders based on leaked CADS and insider info. The smartphone looks very similar to the Google Pixel 4a, and will be slightly taller and thicker than the Google Pixel 5.

According to Twitter tipster Jon Prosser, we can expect to see Google's next handset on June 11, although he adds that he's not sure "which one it is just yet." If the rumours are legitimate, there are three models to choose from, but given that the Google Pixel 3a launched in May, and the Pixel 4a was set for a May launch that was postponed due to the pandemic, it's more than likely that we'll see the Google Pixel 5a make its debut in this launch window. Prosser also adds that we'll see the new Google Pixel Buds in mid-April.

Google stuff:New Pixel Buds coming mid-April. New Google phone scheduled for June 11, 2021. Not sure exactly which one it is just yet. 🤔 🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻 pic.twitter.com/vjOzT4M7nxMarch 5, 2021 See more

We're expecting the Google Pixel 5a to sport a 6.2-inch OLED FHD+ display, and the same rear dual camera array as the Pixel 4a. The device is also set to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is great if the sound of those true wireless earbuds isn't doing anything for you, as well as a fingerprint sensor on the rear.

Prosser has also said Google is working on the Pixel Fold, or whatever the final moniker turns out to be, and we saw some tasty renders of that today, alongside a slick video of what Google's first foldable might look like.

Prosser is usually on point with his leaks, so these dates are probably fairly accurate. He also shared the date of Apple's spring event this week, which is set for March 23 – the same day as the OnePlus 9 reveal, so that should be interesting!