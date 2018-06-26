Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL leak reveals screen sizes

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have leaked to reveal the two screens sizes of the new displays from the stock Android P smartphones, due for release this year.

The latest Pixel 3 and 3 XL leak comes from serial leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer who has a very reliable track record for leaks. This time he says that his sources have revealed that the new Pixel phones will get a size bump up.

The Google Pixel 3 should jump up from the Pixel 2's 5-inches to 5.3-inches while the Pixel 3 XL should go from the 6-inch predecessor's size to a new 6.2-inch display.

This is a good and bad thing. Good to get a larger screen, sure, but Google is famed for having generally large Pixel phones. This is because they have a lot of bezel and result in larger phones than the competition which actually have larger screens in smaller or similar sized bodies.

So even with a notch on the new Pixel 3 XL there may still be that large bottom bezel that bumps this into a real pocket-gobbling beast of a phone. Of course that means more space for a larger battery too so it might not be so bad.

This should also mean the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have those dual front-firing speakers. Plus, there should be plenty of room for dual front-facing cameras that will make facial recognition unlocking as good as Apple's iPhone X Face ID, potentially.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL along with the latest Android P OS later this year, likely around October.